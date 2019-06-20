conference

Podcast Day 24 opens for registration with backing from Campaign and PodPod
2 days ago
Shauna Lewis

Podcast Day 24 opens for registration with backing from Campaign and PodPod

Conferences will take place in London, New York and Sydney.

'Headless' content the key to personalisation
Jun 20, 2019
Faaez Samadi

‘Headless’ content the key to personalisation

Having a single content source feeding different channels is the best way to achieve consistency in digital marketing, according to Four Seasons Hotels' marketing VP.

Live blog: Rise 2018 for marketers
Jul 10, 2018
Staff Reporters

Live blog: Rise 2018 for marketers

Campaign Asia's shared insights from the Rise 2018 tech conference for startups, platforms and, yes, marketers in Hong Kong, starting July 10th.

Women Leading Change forum speakers announced
May 10, 2018
Staff

Women Leading Change forum speakers announced

Leaders from a wide range of industries will discuss overcoming unconscious bias and discrimination on both the individual and industry levels.

Omnichannel is old hat, and more takeaways from eTail Asia 2018
Mar 15, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Omnichannel is old hat, and more takeaways from eTail Asia 2018

Omnichannel is old hat, digital transformation is crucial, and it's really important to keep focused on experience, according to speakers at this year's event in Singapore.

