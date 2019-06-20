conference
Podcast Day 24 opens for registration with backing from Campaign and PodPod
Conferences will take place in London, New York and Sydney.
‘Headless’ content the key to personalisation
Having a single content source feeding different channels is the best way to achieve consistency in digital marketing, according to Four Seasons Hotels' marketing VP.
Live blog: Rise 2018 for marketers
Campaign Asia's shared insights from the Rise 2018 tech conference for startups, platforms and, yes, marketers in Hong Kong, starting July 10th.
Women Leading Change forum speakers announced
Leaders from a wide range of industries will discuss overcoming unconscious bias and discrimination on both the individual and industry levels.
Omnichannel is old hat, and more takeaways from eTail Asia 2018
Omnichannel is old hat, digital transformation is crucial, and it's really important to keep focused on experience, according to speakers at this year's event in Singapore.
Discovering China: MarketingPulse conference 2018
Speakers from major brands and standout Chinese agencies are scheduled on the day.
