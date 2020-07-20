podcast

A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal
Jul 20, 2020
Omar Oakes

Agreement may last only six months but Omnicom agencies stand to gain from priority access to data and insights.

Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments gathering pace says IAB
Feb 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Nine of 10 respondents to an IAB Australia study say they are placing ads in streaming services, as podcasts also see significant growth.

PODCAST: Challenges facing the Pay-TV industry
Nov 2, 2010
Marie Green

Asia-Pacific CEO at Maxus Neil Stewart and executive vice-president and MD for Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific Tom Keaveny joins us to discuss the challenges facing the pay-TV industry.

PODCAST: Asia-Pacific's growing healthcare sector
Oct 21, 2010
Staff Reporters

As the healthcare sector in Asia-Pacific continues to grow at a rate of 12 per cent faster than the regional economy, we discuss the growth potential of the emerging markets of China, India and Korea.

PODCAST: Talking TV with GroupM's Andrew Meaden and Turner's Ringo Chan
May 4, 2010
Staff Reporters

In light of our recent Television Report, Media editor Michael O'Neill and features editor David Blecken invited Andrew Meaden, regional head of trading at GroupM, and Ringo Chan, SVP of syndication at Turner, to discuss its findings.

