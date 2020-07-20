podcast
A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal
Agreement may last only six months but Omnicom agencies stand to gain from priority access to data and insights.
Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments gathering pace says IAB
Nine of 10 respondents to an IAB Australia study say they are placing ads in streaming services, as podcasts also see significant growth.
PODCAST: Challenges facing the Pay-TV industry
Asia-Pacific CEO at Maxus Neil Stewart and executive vice-president and MD for Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific Tom Keaveny joins us to discuss the challenges facing the pay-TV industry.
PODCAST: Asia-Pacific's growing healthcare sector
As the healthcare sector in Asia-Pacific continues to grow at a rate of 12 per cent faster than the regional economy, we discuss the growth potential of the emerging markets of China, India and Korea.
PODCAST: Talking TV with GroupM's Andrew Meaden and Turner's Ringo Chan
In light of our recent Television Report, Media editor Michael O'Neill and features editor David Blecken invited Andrew Meaden, regional head of trading at GroupM, and Ringo Chan, SVP of syndication at Turner, to discuss its findings.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins