Podcast Day 24 launches with backing of Campaign

Podcast Day 24 has opened for registration, with backing from Campaign and PodPod.

Taking place on October 4, the international event consists of three in-person conferences held in London, New York and Sydney. Panels and discussions will cover industry trends, revenue and research. Delegates can also discover commercial opportunities for podcasters and networks and learn what data is saying about podcast audiences.

Speakers in Sydney include The Project’s Waleed Aly, podcast host Jane Curtis, Richard Palmer from Triton Digital, Jaime Chaux from Commercial Radio Australia, and Richard Fidler and Sarah Kanowski from one of Australia’s most popular podcasts, Conversations. Find out more about the speakers here.

Although delegates will attend only one of the three conferences in person, they will be able to access all Podcast Day 24 videos from all sessions worldwide.

Haymarket, the owner of Campaign, acquired the Podcast Awards in Britain, Australia and Ireland and Podcast Day 24 in June. Haymarket will launch PodPod, a new editorial title about podcasting, later this year.