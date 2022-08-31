Media News
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Podcast Day 24 launches with backing of Campaign

The event, which will take place in Sydney on October 4, will feature leaders in the podcast industry.

Podcast Day 24 launches with backing of Campaign

Podcast Day 24 has opened for registration, with backing from Campaign and PodPod.

Taking place on October 4, the international event consists of three in-person conferences held in London, New York and Sydney. Panels and discussions will cover industry trends, revenue and research. Delegates can also discover commercial opportunities for podcasters and networks and learn what data is saying about podcast audiences.

Speakers in Sydney include The Project’s Waleed Aly, podcast host Jane Curtis, Richard Palmer from Triton Digital, Jaime Chaux from Commercial Radio Australia, and Richard Fidler and Sarah Kanowski from one of Australia’s most popular podcasts, Conversations. Find out more about the speakers here.

Although delegates will attend only one of the three conferences in person, they will be able to access all Podcast Day 24 videos from all sessions worldwide.

Haymarket, the owner of Campaign, acquired the Podcast Awards in Britain, Australia and Ireland and Podcast Day 24 in June. Haymarket will launch PodPod, a new editorial title about podcasting, later this year.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

2 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

3 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

4 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

5 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

6 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

7 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

8 Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

How to lead the way through adaptation in APAC

9 How to lead the way through adaptation in APAC

Back to take-off: Harnessing digital-first solutions amid the travel revival

10 Back to take-off: Harnessing digital-first solutions amid the travel revival

Related Articles

Podcast Day 24 opens for registration with backing from Campaign and PodPod
Digital
Aug 23, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Podcast Day 24 opens for registration with backing ...

Haymarket acquires Podcast Awards
Digital
Jun 7, 2022
Staff

Haymarket acquires Podcast Awards

Research reveals new wave of younger, brand-aware podcast listeners
Marketing
Jun 21, 2022
Matt Barker

Research reveals new wave of younger, brand-aware ...

Global acquires podcast hosting platform
Media
Dec 20, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Global acquires podcast hosting platform

Just Published

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role
Digital
3 minutes ago
Ben Bold

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti ...

New structure and planned cuts to headcount will save $500m in annualised costs.

Snap parts ways with senior ad execs following reports of 20% job cuts
Advertising
8 minutes ago
Ben Bold

Snap parts ways with senior ad execs following ...

Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor leave to spearhead Netflix's first foray into advertising.

How design thinking can solve systemic business problems
Advertising
20 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

How design thinking can solve systemic business ...

SPIKES ASIA ACADEMY: Michael Tam, the global design director at IBM, shares the value of design thinking in large enterprises and how it could unlock solutions to issues such as inclusivity and sustainability.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Rvisra Chirathivat, Central and Robinson
Analysis
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Rvisra Chirathivat, ...

This Thai marketer is using data, omni-channel marketing and social commerce to give a seven-decade-old retailer fresh legs.