Data Media
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Music, news, politics and comedy top the charts for Australian podcast listeners: YouGov survey

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The latest data from YouGov shows that one in five Australians listen to a podcast at least once a week, with music being the top podcast genre.

Music, news, politics and comedy top the charts for Australian podcast listeners: YouGov survey

Source: YouGov Profiles

  • One in five Australians (20%) claim they listen to a podcast at least once a week. Meanwhile, one in six Australians (16%) listen to a podcast at least once a day. 
  • The rest listen to a podcast at least once a month (9%) or lesser than that (13%). Two in five Australians (40%) do not listen to podcasts.
  • Podcast listening is concentrated among younger Australians with 27% of those aged 25 to 34 listening at least once a day and 33% listening at least once a week. 
  • For those aged 35-44, 26% listen to podcasts once a day or more, and 28% once a week or more.
  • Listenership drops off among older age groups with three in five (61%) of 55+ adults saying they do not listen to podcasts at all. 
 
  • Music (29%) is the top podcast genre amongst those who listen to podcasts.
  • News & politics (17%) and comedy (14%) in second and third place. Science and true crime genre (10% each) bring up the rear of the list of top ten podcast genres amongst Australians. 
 
  • While a third of male podcast listeners (33%) listen to music podcasts, this proportion falls to a quarter among female listeners (25%).
  • Men are also significantly likelier than women to engage with podcasts about news and politics (21% vs. 12%), comedy (17% vs. 12%) and TV & movies (15% vs 9%).
  • The largest disparity is around sports podcasts, where a higher number of men consume this genre of podcasts compared to women (17% vs 4%).  
  • Women are more likely than men to regularly listen to true crime podcasts (13% vs 8%), as well as health and living podcasts (14% vs 11%).  
 
  • Around a quarter of Australians who listen to podcasts use Spotify to do so (24%). That is followed by YouTube (21%) and Apple podcasts (13%).
  • Two in five of 18 to 34 and 25 to 34-year-old respondents use Spotify podcasts compared to one in ten of respondents aged 55 and above (11%).  
  • Apple Podcasts finds a larger audience among 25 to 44-year-olds as compared to the others. Similarly, ABC Listen is more commonly used by those between 45 to 54 than the rest. 
  • Among the genders, YouTube and Spotify are equally popular among men, but among women Spotify is more popular (at 24%) than YouTube (18%).

Methodology: YouGov Profiles is based on continuously collected data and rolling surveys, rather than from a single limited questionnaire. Profiles data for Australia is nationally representative of the online population and weighted by age, gender, education, region, and race. The dataset is from September 2023.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

2 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

3 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

4 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

5 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

6 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

7 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

8 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

9 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Related Articles

As the podcasting boom wanes, how is APAC adjusting?
Jun 8, 2023
Shawn Lim

As the podcasting boom wanes, how is APAC adjusting?

Podcast Day 24 launches with backing of Campaign
Aug 31, 2022
Staff Reporters

Podcast Day 24 launches with backing of Campaign

93% of Singaporeans listen to podcasts as part of their daily routine
Sep 7, 2023
Staff Reporters

93% of Singaporeans listen to podcasts as part of ...

Why Spotify’s Megaphone acquisition will scale targeted podcast ads
Nov 12, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Why Spotify’s Megaphone acquisition will scale ...

Just Published

India's advertising market soars, but can it elevate the global agency groups?
4 hours ago
Ian Whittaker

India's advertising market soars, but can it ...

As the eighth-largest advertising market, India's importance in volume, revenue, and innovation cannot be ignored. Ian Whittaker analyses if current contributions to global agency groups fall short of expectations.

Ruder Finn acquires boutique digital marketing agency Pandan Social in Malaysia
4 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Ruder Finn acquires boutique digital marketing ...

EXCLUSIVE: Their latest acquisition bolsters Ruder Finn's ongoing efforts for expansion in APAC, integrating 14 new specialists into their Asian arm across the areas of strategy, PR, creative, video production, influencer management, website development and more.

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative ...

The shop is led by Chin Han Yu, former senior director of growth at MediaMonks and Andy Loo, former head of operations at MediaMonks. They are joined by Qihao Shum, who previously worked as a senior creative at Forsman & Bodenfors.