Music, news, politics and comedy top the charts for Australian podcast listeners: YouGov survey

Source: YouGov Profiles

One in five Australians (20%) claim they listen to a podcast at least once a week. Meanwhile, one in six Australians (16%) listen to a podcast at least once a day.

The rest listen to a podcast at least once a month (9%) or lesser than that (13%). Two in five Australians (40%) do not listen to podcasts.

Podcast listening is concentrated among younger Australians with 27% of those aged 25 to 34 listening at least once a day and 33% listening at least once a week.

For those aged 35-44, 26% listen to podcasts once a day or more, and 28% once a week or more.

Listenership drops off among older age groups with three in five (61%) of 55+ adults saying they do not listen to podcasts at all.

Music (29%) is the top podcast genre amongst those who listen to podcasts.

News & politics (17%) and comedy (14%) in second and third place. Science and true crime genre (10% each) bring up the rear of the list of top ten podcast genres amongst Australians.

While a third of male podcast listeners (33%) listen to music podcasts, this proportion falls to a quarter among female listeners (25%). Men are also significantly likelier than women to engage with podcasts about news and politics (21% vs. 12%), comedy (17% vs. 12%) and TV & movies (15% vs 9%). The largest disparity is around sports podcasts, where a higher number of men consume this genre of podcasts compared to women (17% vs 4%). Women are more likely than men to regularly listen to true crime podcasts (13% vs 8%), as well as health and living podcasts (14% vs 11%).

Around a quarter of Australians who listen to podcasts use Spotify to do so (24%). That is followed by YouTube (21%) and Apple podcasts (13%).

Two in five of 18 to 34 and 25 to 34-year-old respondents use Spotify podcasts compared to one in ten of respondents aged 55 and above (11%).

Apple Podcasts finds a larger audience among 25 to 44-year-olds as compared to the others. Similarly, ABC Listen is more commonly used by those between 45 to 54 than the rest.

Among the genders, YouTube and Spotify are equally popular among men, but among women Spotify is more popular (at 24%) than YouTube (18%).

Methodology: YouGov Profiles is based on continuously collected data and rolling surveys, rather than from a single limited questionnaire. Profiles data for Australia is nationally representative of the online population and weighted by age, gender, education, region, and race. The dataset is from September 2023.