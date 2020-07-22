spotify
Will the current crisis lead to shifts in leadership styles?
We sit down (virtually, of course) with company leaders from Twitter, Spotify and Visa to find out.
A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal
Agreement may last only six months but Omnicom agencies stand to gain from priority access to data and insights.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify
Leading the way with data-driven social media campaigns, Jeffrey and his team are showing the region what modern marketing can be for a brand on the rise.
'Every day is like Sunday': how Spotify listening habits changed in lockdown
Sleep, cooking, housework, well-being and yoga playlists are all popular on music-streaming platform.
Twitch names Spotify's Sunita Kaur as first APAC MD
Kaur will focus on growing the gaming platform's community of creators, media and advertising partners in the region.
Spotify brings advanced measurement to podcast advertising with new tool
Streaming Ad Insertion provides brands with data on impressions, frequency, reach and anonymised audience insights.
