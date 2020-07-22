spotify

A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal
Jul 20, 2020
Omar Oakes

A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal

Agreement may last only six months but Omnicom agencies stand to gain from priority access to data and insights.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Jan-Paul Jeffrey, Spotify

Leading the way with data-driven social media campaigns, Jeffrey and his team are showing the region what modern marketing can be for a brand on the rise.

'Every day is like Sunday': how Spotify listening habits changed in lockdown
May 3, 2020
Gideon Spanier

'Every day is like Sunday': how Spotify listening habits changed in lockdown

Sleep, cooking, housework, well-being and yoga playlists are all popular on music-streaming platform.

Twitch names Spotify's Sunita Kaur as first APAC MD
Feb 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

Twitch names Spotify's Sunita Kaur as first APAC MD

Kaur will focus on growing the gaming platform's community of creators, media and advertising partners in the region.

Spotify brings advanced measurement to podcast advertising with new tool
Jan 9, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Spotify brings advanced measurement to podcast advertising with new tool

Streaming Ad Insertion provides brands with data on impressions, frequency, reach and anonymised audience insights.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia