Campaign's Spotlight HK: Highlights

Campaign’s Spotlight HK event is underway today (April 20, 2023) at Blueprint's Town Hall in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. The event—featuring leading industry practitioners and senior marketers across retail, FMCG, food and beverage, transportation, and other services industries—is covering the changing face of digital marketing. The reopening of China's market is creating new opportunities, but expectations throughout Asia are changing as channels of interaction, engagement and transactions must cater to physical, digital or hybrid forms making omnichannel strategies critical.

Peek at the event agenda here. Speakers include Matthew Lam, Decathalon's head of branding and marketing; Meghan Sherrill, Shake Shack's APAC head of marketing and communications; Aisha Speirs, The Wall Street Journal's APAC creative director and executive editor of custom content; Alex Law, marketing director of Foodpanda Hong Kong and more.

Throughout the day, Campaign’s editorial team will be noting highlights from panel sessions and relevant case studies here. Save this link and stay tuned for more.

OMNICHANNEL STRATEGY IN POST-COVID GREATER CHINA

“GC is our highest growth market and our second biggest outside the US. Right now, we have 33 Shake Shacks in Greater China and we have another 15 opening this year. We are also opening in smaller markets but there is this new trend in China where brands are expanding for the sake of expanding. It’s kind of like everyone’s caught in this competition but no one really knows why. We’re seeing this a lot with other F&B brands in the country as well. We are not going to do that. We will ensure that we are continuing to give our guests meaningful, substantive experiences but not getting too far away from our core values.”

Meghan Sherrill, head of marketing and communications, Shake Shack, Asia-Pacific

BUILDING BRANDS FOR THE MODERN CONSUMER

“The words omni and omnichannel are huge. It’s not just about thinking of a store location but constantly find ways to understand the needs and expectations of your consumers and then from a brand and company perspective adapting to them. We look at our value proposition and how we can resonate to cater to those needs. Our offline business remains very strong because people like to come to a sports store to touch and feel things. So we have to constantly evolve as the conventional and pre-conceived ideas of touch points don’t apply to us.”

Matthew Lam, head of brand and marketing, Decathalon, Hong Kong

“Back in 2021, we launched our loyalty programme named Lalamove Rewards. This is the first delivery loyalty programme in Hong Kong. Today we have launched a similar programme in nine markets. So why we're doing that during the pandemic? It's just because we are trying to build direct relationships with our customers for the same reason because we are not facing our customers day-to-day, but we want to talk to them, we want to build relationships with them. We want to have all the insights from our customers directly…. Today we have 1 million members across Asia already. And more importantly, revenues generated from members are over 40% more than from non-members. This is something really impressive. And this is also one of the core projects that we want to focus on this year.”

Kristie Cheung, head of marketing communications, Lalamove

ADDRESSING GROWING ONLINE FATIGUE WITH OFFLINE EXPERIENCES

“At Pret, in order to focus on customer experience, we have created what we call the six key points of service… Another part of our six key points of service is obviously the main services that we offer. And we empower, we have a budget that allocates to every single shop is what we call a joy of Pret, so what it says is we empower our team members in the shop, allow them just to give away whatever you want any customers. We have a budget to allocate to that shop. So when you see a customer that is not happy, upset, or complaining or whatever, just windy about the weather, just give a coffee on the house, give the lunch on the house, give the cookies on the house. The way we do this is to keep the good engagement and connection with our customers. And then obviously saying thank you and see you again.”

Eric Lam, head of marketing, Asia, Pret A Manger

WHAT IS AN IDENTITY STRATEGY AND WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

“How do I leverage my CRM and CDP and my first-party data? How do I make more decisions about media buying, and how do I continue to buy in an omni channel? Let's assume all of these strategies that you're doing are wrong. And the reason why I'm saying this is because it's going to entice us to think about how we can improve and do better. Now when we move into a topic, like leveraging our CDP, leveraging our CRMs, there's this whole aspect that we're talking about building our brand equity, building the brand message, building the case of our brands and value. What's forgotten about all that is that once we establish this, once we establish that CRM database, how do we actually execute against it? How do we find these audiences outside of our own CRM and CDP environment? That question has to be at the forefront of your strategy.”

Johnnie Leung, director of business development, The Trade Desk

NAVIGATING THE MARKETING DATA MAZE

“Content is, I think, almost 90% of our marketing engine. Content creation, because we have a lot of consultants. We create lots of insights, reports, and research every day. So it somehow goes back to the very, very basically, what they do they love, what they like, where do they consume all this content? And I think the most important thing or most critical thing I'm doing right now is really zooming to these very base to back to basic data. What do they want?”

Cecilia Chan, marketing director, Asia, Colliers

“Currently, we're at about 98% rely just on first-party data, and by summer, will be 100%. And those investments really mean that they're also developing similar to, can we say, proprietary tools that will serve our clients so we have a suite of tools, everything from insight, which gives us about 820 different audience segments that we can get very, very specific or we can apply broadly. That works even from a creative standpoint that helps us to sell in new ways to tell stories for our clients and open up new channels for them to people that they might not have thought of or are interested in looking at. ”

Aisha Speirs, creative director & executive editor, The Wall Street Journal Custom Content, APAC

“I think, traditionally, you would rely on your data team, having a very good data scientist or a team of data scientists to actually process the data, read sequels and come up with those correlations. But with new technology, we now can use the same machine learning or AI to come up with those initial insights. I'm not saying they will do 100% of the job. They'll only be able to give you the initial sort of perspective of where are the opportunities then you need to be tapping into those data to find out to verify that information. That is correct. What are the correlations that were identified are valid and then, you know, use those models, and I think that's what we see a lot today. ”

Kevin Tsang, VP and head of distribution & marketing, Blue

EXPLORING THE INTERSECTION OF QUALITY AND ATTENTION

“Since 2020, based on the global Insights report that we are able to provide so DoubleVerify on an annual basis, we're providing insight that looks at global, regional and even market-to-market analysis. We found that from 2020 to 21, there was a 31% decrease in brand suitability violation rates and then an additional 2% from 2021-22. So that essentially, what is saying is that the advertisers are actually looking at media quality and fixing that to improve the overall quality of the impression they're buying. So once they've done that first step, they can then move to the second step, which is looking at retention, looking at exposure and engagement, to see what's driving campaign effectiveness.”

Jeremey Chang, business director, DoubleVerify

“I think at Havas, we believe that by investing in the most meaningful media can help to deliver the best media experience to people to audiences. So, our research has shown that advertisement appears in meaningful media that can help to bring more attention in terms of like trustful, meaningful, influential, and engaging. Secondly, I think deeper engagement, like scoping slowly and scoring on the page and longer viewable time that can help to bring more ad attention. For example, we do have research we see that some news, also some sports verticals are helpful. This is the insight that we all know with not only consider the numbers of volume measurement that we should consider user engagement.”

Louis Ng, head of programmatic, Havas Media Hong Kong

“From a brand perspective, I think it's also about the content, the quality of the content. So I think on the technical capabilities, we try our best to improve on that front. Also, on the way, we can create and craft our messages to our customers. So one thing that we have done is we have established our character our mascot character called XXX for Foodpanda it’s a pink Panda. But I think if we think about why we created this panda, it's a very differentiating asset for ourselves to build, helps us to differentiate ourselves, but also it gives us more room to talk more story and content, and how do we engage and interact with our customers. ”

Alex Law, marketing director, Foodpanda Hong Kong

INNOVATION SPOTLIGHT: DEVELOPMENT IN AI FOR THE MARKETING WORLD (TOOL OR THREAT)

“The point here is to say that generative AI you have to see as a tool and so, in fact, you have a bit more like a PowerPoint world combat any tool you can use in your day to day life. You're going to use generative AI solutions and solutions in a very optimal way. So this is from the technical point of view. And then from the process point of view, especially for you, people from organizations, there is a process to adapt, asset privacy. If you want to create an article using generative AI. You need to have a process in place that ensures that the article is being reviewed and that the quality of the output is correct.”

David Daoud, co-founder, Sam-Bot.ai