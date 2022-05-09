Campaign360 continues at 10am SIN/HK

Campaign360 is back. The flagship industry event returns as a virtual programme this morning, following a highly successful in-person event Singapore's Raffles Hotel yesterday.

Over 150 senior performance and brand marketers are joining the flagship event to engage in more than 23 sessions of live panels, discussion and keynote interviews. Campaign Asia-Pacific will have live coverage as we hear from over 37 top industry leaders sharing fresh ideas and strategies to retain talent, grow brands and build businesses ready for the future.

The day will begin with the encore release of insightful exclusive research from Campaign, Forrester and the WFA on the impact of the talent crunch in our industry across Asia Pacific.

Day 2 session highlights

Decoding Web3.0 and metaverse, is it a hype or future of the internet : What will real applications of the metaverse look like for brands in the future and what can be achieved right now? How will marketing campaigns bridge the gap between physical and virtual worlds in the future?

Harnessing the power of fandom and driving engagement : What emerging channels are capturing the fans' attention? A look at how to customise authentic content to solicit better engagement with different fan bases and deliver a memorable experience without abusing data and privacy.

The full agenda may be found here. Among the speakers presenting over the two days: