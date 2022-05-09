Advertising Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
3 days ago

Campaign360 continues at 10am SIN/HK

The flagship industry event follows up yesterday's in-person sessions in Singapore with a full virtual programme today.

Campaign360 is back. The flagship industry event returns as a virtual programme this morning, following a highly successful in-person event Singapore's Raffles Hotel yesterday.

Over 150 senior performance and brand marketers are joining the flagship event to engage in more than 23 sessions of live panels, discussion and keynote interviews. Campaign Asia-Pacific will have live coverage as we hear from over 37 top industry leaders sharing fresh ideas and strategies to retain talent, grow brands and build businesses ready for the future.

The day will begin with the encore release of insightful exclusive research from Campaign, Forrester and the WFA on the impact of the talent crunch in our industry across Asia Pacific.

Day 2 session highlights 

Decoding Web3.0 and metaverse, is it a hype or future of the internet: What will real applications of the metaverse look like for brands in the future and what can be achieved right now? How will marketing campaigns bridge the gap between physical and virtual worlds in the future?

Harnessing the power of fandom and driving engagement: What emerging channels are capturing the fans' attention? A look at how to customise authentic content to solicit better engagement with different fan bases and deliver a memorable experience without abusing data and privacy.

The full agenda may be found here. Among the speakers presenting over the two days: 

  • Annette Male, Head of Agency APAC, Meta
  • Anita Kanal,  Former VP Customer Marketing, APAC, Visa
  • Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO, GroupM APAC
  • Alvin Wang Graylin, China President, HTC
  • Alvin Neo, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer & Managing Director, FairPrice Group & NTUC Link
  • Bhaskar Choudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo Asia Pacific
  • Daphne Kuah, Chief Marketing Officer APAC BK, Restaurant Brands International
  • Dennis Perez, Media Director, Unilever Philippines & E-Commerce Media for SEAA
  • Diana Boo, Chief Marketing Officer, Boost
  • Dylan Choong, Chief People Officer, GroupM APAC
  • Edward Bell, General Manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications, Cathay Pacific
  • Enshe Manto, APAC Consumer Experience Director, Johnson & Johnson
  • Federico Palomba, Managing Director, Juventus APAC
  • Frederic Giron, VP, Research Director, Forrester
  • Gaurav Virkar, Global Head of Media, SK-II
  • Helen Duffy, APAC CEO, Grace Blue
  • Iris Chang, Director & Head of Sustainability, Grab
  • Jiunn Shih, Chief Growth Officer, Zespri International
  • Karl Cluck, Head of APAC Agency, TikTok
  • Kevin Mintaraga, Chief Marketing Officer, Tokopedia
  • Karen Nelson-Field, Founder and CEO, Amplified Intelligence
  • Kaveri Khullar, Vice President Consumer Marketing, Mastercard, Asia Pacific
  • Marilyn Wang, Chief Marketing Officer, Manulife Vietnam
  • Michael Patent, Founder & President, Culture Group
  • Mitchell Kreuch, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Twitter
  • Mitch Waters, Senior Vice President, South East Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand, The Trade Desk
  • Ranji David, Director - Asia Pacific, Marketing Services, WFA
  • Rupen Desai, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Dole Sunshine
  • Richard Brosgill, Managing Director, APAC, Assembly
  • Seema Punwani, Partner, R3
  • ShuFen Goh, Co-founder and Principal, R3
  • Siew Ting Foo, Chief Marketing Officer, Greater Asia, HP
  • Silas Lewis-Meilus, Global Head of Media Business Units, GSK
  • Suresh Balaji, Chief Marketing Officer- Asia Pacific, HSBC
  • Vincent Leung, Global Head of Digital Brand Marketing, Lenzing Group
  • Yves Briantais, Vice President, Marketing APAC, Colgate-Palmolive
     
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

