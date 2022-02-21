Media Analysis Data
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Broadcast still dominates video viewing in Hong Kong

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Latest Nielsen data in January 2022 shows streaming platforms represent only a fifth of Hong Kongers' in-home video consumption, led by YouTube.

Highlights from Nielsen Streaming Platform Insights for January 2022

  • 10.1 billion in-home minutes were spent streaming, representing one-fifth of all video consumption time in-home, based on a total net reach of 4.6 million Hong Kongers.
  • Broadcast still represents nearly two-thirds of in-home video consumption and completely dominates during 'prime time' hours with as high as an 83% share.
  • YouTube and myTVSuper round out the top two streaming platforms but top 5 ratings are not the same for every week of the month
  • A higher proportion of viewers watch streaming video in the later night hours, increasing after 9 pm until hitting a peak of 52% between 3 and 4 am.
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

