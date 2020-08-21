top of the charts
Retail's dizzying evolution, and how APAC brands can find their way
To say there's diversity in the way retail is developing across APAC is a severe understatement. A new Bain & Company report attempts to make some sense of trends and provide tips for charting an effective course.
APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.
CTV fraud skyrockets worldwide
Connected-TV apps have seen a spike in fraud even as overall fraud has declined from 2019, according to a DoubleVerify report.
Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.
Pandemic anxiety persists in APAC as distrust in info and disappointment in governments grows
TOP OF THE CHARTS: People in Asian markets remain more worried about COVID-19 than the global average, according to the latest research from McCann's Truth Central unit.
Boom in mobile esports gives marketers new ways to target confined consumers
TOP OF THE CHARTS: In the pandemic, sponsors and advertisers are following consumers who have gone from from in-person tournaments, to virtual jousts, suggests a Google and Niko Partners report.
