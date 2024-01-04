In-game mobile ads cause APAC gamers to ditch gaming

2. Advertising and brand attitudes – Offer real-world incentives from mobile game ads

Brands can take on initiatives such as creating original games, hosting gaming events, and offering real-world and in-game incentives based on in-game performances. As creating original games can be costly, brands can leverage existing popular games such as Fortnite and explore creating worlds or a new experience within them.

Some gamers are value driven, aiming to get the best savings from games. Nearly half of APAC gamers (47%) will make an in-game purchase or microtransaction when there is a sale or when they need to power up (37%).

Some also see it as gifts for special occasions (32%) or will only purchase when it is a limited time release (30%).

Brands can drive microtransactions by offering in-game boosts or carrying out seasonal executions.

3. Preferences – Solo gaming versus wanting connections

Most APAC gamers prefer gaming solo, especially the older demographics, with 45% of them gaming by themselves at least twice a week. 42% prefer quiet gaming experiences.

It is crucial for brands to tailor their gaming experiences for solo players mainly without the goal of driving or depending on communal gaming.

To target a younger audience, a multi-player option can be offered. More than half of them (59%) are inclined to having in-game or person-to-person chats and 39% game with friends they know at least twice a week. Two-thirds will change game genres when playing with others.

4. Online engagement – PR efforts help build strong social credibility among gamers

In addition to offering incentives and tailoring experiences, word-of-mouth is crucial to winning gamers’ hearts.

89% of gamers in the region find game reviews from family and friends important. That said, influencers or players themselves (90%) are also useful in building credibility among gamers, especially China, India, Indonesia, and Hong Kong.

Gamers in the Philippines place equal importance on recommendations from family and friends as well as influencers.

The outlier is South Korea, which places far less importance on positive word-of-mouth recommendations. Compared to the regional average, recommendations from family and friends are 20% less important and those from influencers are over 10% less important for South Korean gamers.

Based on these insights, brands need to constantly drive social amplification and seek ways to create more word-of-mouth opportunities to gain traction with gamers.

Methodology

The research surveyed 12,204 respondents and an equal gender split between male and female across 13 markets. They are Australia, India, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. Slightly more than two-thirds of respondents are aged 25 to 44 years old. The remaining 20% are aged 18 to 24 and 13% aged 45 to 54.