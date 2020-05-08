broadcast

What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
May 8, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?

In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.

Watch Campaign's live 'Asia's Top 1000 Brands' breakdown
Jun 19, 2017
Rick Boost

Watch Campaign's live 'Asia's Top 1000 Brands' breakdown

Campaign's editors shared highlights from this year's brand survey in a Facebook Live event Friday.

AsiaMX beefs up inventory with new TV partners
Oct 20, 2016
Gabey Goh

AsiaMX beefs up inventory with new TV partners

AsiaMX announces slate of new TV network partners, both international and regional, expanding its inventory to US$500 million in programmatic advertising assets.

Update: Why Singaporeans won’t be watching the Olympics live
Aug 1, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Update: Why Singaporeans won’t be watching the Olympics live

Want to watch the Olympics live in Singapore? You'll have to look to online sources, because no broadcaster has secured live rights.

Programmatic audio ad exchange makes SEA debut with Big Mobile and Triton Digital
Dec 17, 2015
Gabey Goh

Programmatic audio ad exchange makes SEA debut with Big Mobile and Triton Digital

SINGAPORE - Big Mobile has expanded its partnership with Triton Digital to bring a2x, the company’s programmatic audio advertising exchange, to Southeast Asia.

Fox reshuffles APAC management to focus on North Asia & China
Aug 21, 2015
Emily Tan

Fox reshuffles APAC management to focus on North Asia & China

HONG KONG – Fox International Channels (FIC) has reorganised its Asia-Pacific senior management to refocus on Japan and Korea as well as ramp up its investment in Chinese content.

