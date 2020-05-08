broadcast
What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.
Watch Campaign's live 'Asia's Top 1000 Brands' breakdown
Campaign's editors shared highlights from this year's brand survey in a Facebook Live event Friday.
AsiaMX beefs up inventory with new TV partners
AsiaMX announces slate of new TV network partners, both international and regional, expanding its inventory to US$500 million in programmatic advertising assets.
Update: Why Singaporeans won’t be watching the Olympics live
Want to watch the Olympics live in Singapore? You'll have to look to online sources, because no broadcaster has secured live rights.
Programmatic audio ad exchange makes SEA debut with Big Mobile and Triton Digital
SINGAPORE - Big Mobile has expanded its partnership with Triton Digital to bring a2x, the company’s programmatic audio advertising exchange, to Southeast Asia.
Fox reshuffles APAC management to focus on North Asia & China
HONG KONG – Fox International Channels (FIC) has reorganised its Asia-Pacific senior management to refocus on Japan and Korea as well as ramp up its investment in Chinese content.
