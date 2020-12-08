Advertising Digital Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Primetime disrupted: OTT's impact in Southeast Asia

TOP OF THE CHARTS: As consumers shift their viewing preferences online, advertisers need to find new ways to follow, a report by The Trade Desk suggests.

Primetime disrupted: OTT's impact in Southeast Asia

Streaming video services have begun to bite into viewership of linear TV in Southeast Asia, not just in total number of hours being spent on these platforms but also cutting significantly into traditional primetime viewing too, according to a report from The Trade Desk produced by Kantar.

As the Southeast Asian market for OTT has rapidly grown, here are five takeaways for marketers and advertisers to tap this quickly evolving market: 

1. Follow the consumer 


According to the report, 180 million people are on OTT platforms, where they spend 8 billion hours. But what is significant is 31 million OTT viewers have stopped tuning into traditional TV at all; OTT is capturing primetime viewership.

2. The opportunity to evolve advertising models 


While the OTT landscape in Southeast Asia is fragmented, the above platforms are the most popular for ad-supported viewing. A significant number of viewers is willing to watch ads on these platforms in exchange for viewership. As brands and marketers consider piecing together their media plans for 2021, the report points to the range of ad-supported options in the market for advertisers to consider. A total of 100 million users log into ad supported OTT platforms in Southeast Asia. 

3. Sticky beyond the pandemic 


While confined consumers may have found OTT platforms a great escape over the course of 2020 and its various degrees of lockdowns and confinements, this report suggests that viewing habits may have shifted permanently across Southeast Asia. So, rather than make an opportunistic bet on this space, advertisers may need to make more long-term commitments to mining the OTT market. 

4. Not just a mobile opportunity 


While OTT viewership was traditionally seen as being mobile-driven in the region, this report suggests that the market may also see a noticeable number of consumers logging in from their smart TVs. According to this report, 80% watch OTT across multiple devices and smart TV has the second highest share of time spent on OTT and is especially popular among older viewers (35+) and in Vietnam.

5. Vocal for local content


Consumers in outheast Asia don't just stream Hollywood blockbusters and highly-rated Western content. According to this report, they are also keen to watch local content, especially in markets like Thailand and Vietnam, where local content is more popular than Western programming. Imported Asian content from regional powerhouses like Korea also draws eyeballs (watched by 39% of viewers), while one in five tunes in for Chinese programming.

This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Highlights of recent and relevant research

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

3 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

4 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

5 See the Greater China winners

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

6 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

7 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

8 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

9 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

10 Spotify’s 2020 wrapped campaign is all about gratitude

Related Articles

Youtube reigns in video-obsessed Hong Kong despite Netflix surge: OMG
Advertising
Dec 9, 2019
Rahul Sachitanand

Youtube reigns in video-obsessed Hong Kong despite ...

Video viewing near saturation point in Hong Kong: OMG
Media
Nov 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Video viewing near saturation point in Hong Kong: OMG

Mobile streaming up by 21.6 billion minutes a week in just four APAC markets
Media
Apr 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

Mobile streaming up by 21.6 billion minutes a week ...

The OTT video streaming battle in Asia
Sector Study
Mar 14, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

The OTT video streaming battle in Asia

Just Published

How improving DEI culture is like building a cathedral
Marketing
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

How improving DEI culture is like building a cathedral

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Making a company more inclusive doesn't belong on a quarterly checklist. According to Hermon Ghermay, Mediabrands' global chief culture officer, it's more like a multi-generation construction project.

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand
Media
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Promotion sees APAC COO of OMD return to Thailand to run operations at the Omnicom Media Group level.

What Covid spawned: More agility, cooperation and consumer connections, say APAC leaders
Advertising
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

What Covid spawned: More agility, cooperation and ...

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: A year of pain for many has yielded beneficial shifts to the way marketing is done in Asia-Pacific, according to leaders from Mondelez, GroupM, Cathay Pacific and Accenture.

Brands in China need to repair profitability in 2021
Advertising
6 hours ago
Dennis Potgraven

Brands in China need to repair profitability in 2021

For many, the 2020 surge in activations and ecommerce-festival battles has come at too high a cost. Havas China's chief strategy officer envisions how brands can resist discounting and build better bottom-line growth.