YouTube and TikTok account for 90% of streaming minutes in SEA

Source: 'Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics: A Definitive Study', from Media Partners Asia
More from this source:
- Premium video platforms, led by Netflix, Viu, WeTV, iQIYI and Vidio, accumulated 114 million streaming minutes across Southeast Asia in Q1 2021, or 10% of total streaming minutes. YouTube and TikTok dominate with nearly 90% of total minutes.
- Bonus chart: Which services gained the most new paid subscribers (out of a total of 4.9 million new subscriptions) in Q1 2021.
- Disney+/Disney+ Hotstar added about 2 milion subscribers in Q1 2021, driven by growth in Indonesia and a successful launch in Singapore in late-February. Disney has overtaken Viu to take second place in terms of cumulative subscriber base, in Southeast Asia (after Netflix).
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance