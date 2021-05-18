Media Data News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

YouTube and TikTok account for 90% of streaming minutes in SEA

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Netflix and Viu lead among the premium services that account for 10% of traffic, but Disney captured 43% of new subscriptions in Q1, according to Media Partners Asia.

YouTube and TikTok account for 90% of streaming minutes in SEA

Full-size image

Source: 'Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics: A Definitive Study', from Media Partners Asia

More from this source:

  • Premium video platforms, led by Netflix, Viu, WeTV, iQIYI and Vidio, accumulated 114 million streaming minutes across Southeast Asia in Q1 2021, or 10% of total streaming minutes. YouTube and TikTok dominate with nearly 90% of total minutes. 
  • Bonus chart: Which services gained the most new paid subscribers (out of a total of 4.9 million new subscriptions) in Q1 2021.
  • Disney+/Disney+ Hotstar added about 2 milion subscribers in Q1 2021, driven by growth in Indonesia and a successful launch in Singapore in late-February. Disney has overtaken Viu to take second place in terms of cumulative subscriber base, in Southeast Asia (after Netflix).
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

1 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

2 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

3 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

4 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

6 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

7 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

8 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

10 Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

Related Articles

Disney+ hits 95 million subscribers, gaining momentum on Netflix
Media
Feb 15, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Disney+ hits 95 million subscribers, gaining ...

Mobile streaming up by 21.6 billion minutes a week in just four APAC markets
Media
Apr 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

Mobile streaming up by 21.6 billion minutes a week ...

Aggressive mobile pricing, content help Netflix dominate key SEA markets
News
Sep 29, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Aggressive mobile pricing, content help Netflix ...

Youtube reigns in video-obsessed Hong Kong despite Netflix surge: OMG
Advertising
Dec 9, 2019
Rahul Sachitanand

Youtube reigns in video-obsessed Hong Kong despite ...

Just Published

'Silence makes you complicit' – six ways marketers can get purpose right
Advertising
4 hours ago
Kate Magee

'Silence makes you complicit' – six ways marketers ...

How to avoid purpose-washing, from some of the UK's top marketers at Campaign's Media 360 event.

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from Stagwell Group
PR
4 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Finn Partners buys back minority investment from ...

Finn Partners sold its stake in Wye Communications as part of the deal.

How content piracy has evolved with the rise of OTT
Media
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

How content piracy has evolved with the rise of OTT

OTT players and experts opine that content theft is yet to be viewed as a serious crime by consumers and tell us about the impact it leaves on business

Shangri-La Group launches family-centric brand Fam.ily
Marketing
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Shangri-La Group launches family-centric brand Fam.ily

New offering aims to create experiences for multi-generational families and support customers on their parenting journeys.