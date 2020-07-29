streaming

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.

Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt use of technology in the pandemic
Jun 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Tech usage is on the rise, but they worry about the impact of its overt use on their health.

Mobile streaming up by 21.6 billion minutes a week in just four APAC markets
Apr 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

Everyone knows we're watching a lot more streaming video these days. New research from Media Partners Asia details the growth, and the biggest winners, across Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Loud and clear: Audio marketing investments gathering pace says IAB
Feb 26, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Nine of 10 respondents to an IAB Australia study say they are placing ads in streaming services, as podcasts also see significant growth.

What streaming explosion means for consumers, marketers, agencies and media owners
Feb 10, 2020
Oliver McAteer

A definitive guide brought to you by Florian Adamski, CEO of OMD Worldwide.

Advertising versus subscription
Jan 8, 2020
Gideon Spanier

It's one of the great, unresolved issues in the industry, and advertising people should worry.

