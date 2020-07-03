video
Social distancing be damned in Tuborg's Vietnam campaign
Interactive video from Happiness Saigon improves as more people watch the same screen together.
TikTok defends its user privacy and security measures after India ban
TikTok India head said app would never share information with the Chinese government and will meet with concerned Indian government stakeholders.
Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt use of technology in the pandemic
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Tech usage is on the rise, but they worry about the impact of its overt use on their health.
WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”
This Thai ad takes you on a journey, and you will have questions
The commercial is by Saatchi & Saatchi Thailand, and you should watch it without knowing more than that.
Kuaishou imitates competitor's video campaign
The short-video site mimics an earlier and successful campaign by Bilibili as the platforms vie for attention in advance of the June 18 sales event.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins