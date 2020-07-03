video

Social distancing be damned in Tuborg's Vietnam campaign
Jul 3, 2020
Ad Nut

Social distancing be damned in Tuborg's Vietnam campaign

Interactive video from Happiness Saigon improves as more people watch the same screen together.

TikTok defends its user privacy and security measures after India ban
Jun 30, 2020
Carol Huang

TikTok defends its user privacy and security measures after India ban

TikTok India head said app would never share information with the Chinese government and will meet with concerned Indian government stakeholders.

Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt use of technology in the pandemic
Jun 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt use of technology in the pandemic

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Tech usage is on the rise, but they worry about the impact of its overt use on their health.

WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
Jun 22, 2020
Yaling Jiang

WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry

WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”

This Thai ad takes you on a journey, and you will have questions
Jun 10, 2020
Ad Nut

This Thai ad takes you on a journey, and you will have questions

The commercial is by Saatchi & Saatchi Thailand, and you should watch it without knowing more than that.

Kuaishou imitates competitor's video campaign
Jun 10, 2020
Carol Huang

Kuaishou imitates competitor's video campaign

The short-video site mimics an earlier and successful campaign by Bilibili as the platforms vie for attention in advance of the June 18 sales event.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia