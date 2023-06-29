Six things you should know to power your advertising strategy on Twitter

Twitter continues to evolve rapidly, but at the highest level, the vision for Twitter has not changed. At its best, the company believes Twitter can drive civilisation forward through the sharing of public information and dialogue. We want to give everyone a chance to express themselves freely, maintain a civil and brand safe platform and, at the same time, help brands strengthen their presence while growing their businesses.

More than ever, Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about. Our audience is alive and thriving, with over half a billion people now using Twitter every month.1 And they’re giving Twitter more of their time, with time spent on Twitter near all-time highs — over 32 minutes per day, an increase of +13.1% compared to the previous year.2

As the company evolves, Twitter’s advertising business has been transforming with it, focusing on building solutions that allow advertisers to launch campaigns that are informative, entertaining, and impactful.

The best brands on Twitter see incremental results across media metrics, and are considered to be highly culturally relevant. In fact, brand involvement in culture is especially important among consumers between the ages of 18 and 35.3 People on Twitter vs. the general population are more passionate, informed, and feel more strongly about brands aligning with culture.4

If you are exploring Twitter as a key component of your marketing strategy, here are things to keep in mind as your team builds a public brand presence.

1. Immersive video storytelling Today, storytelling has become increasingly immersive, and video-first content remains a mainstay in content marketing. We’re building a full screen ad experience within our Immersive Video Viewer to help advertisers tell more captivating brand stories and further benefit from the growth of video on Twitter. We haven't seen a video product this sticky since the early days of Vine. Video now accounts for 72% of all Twitter user sessions globally, with video user active minute growth (+19% YoY) outpacting total user active minute growth.5 Within this, the Immersive Media Viewer has seen explosive growth since launching in September last year. More than 65 million users globally — almost half of which are Gen Z6 — consume videos daily, up 260% over the past six months.7 So, what are people watching? Creation and consumption reflects the broader public conversation: people come to Twitter to discover what’s happening and engage in a wide variety of passions. This means advertisers can reach their audiences around a rich context of sports, music, events, business, technology, and finance content (to name just a few!). 2. Build ads that entertain Connecting with an audience has never been more challenging for businesses. With just moments to capture attention before customers move onto the next thing, it’s critical for brands to create unique experiences and engage with their audiences in a more personalised way. Twitter has always been a place where brands and people come together and interact in meaningful ways. With Twitter Branded Features, brands and advertisers can enhance these interactions on the platform while also increasing engagement and conversation around their products, services, or special events. Custom Likes Custom Likes let brands customise Twitter’s Like Button to a new, custom branded animation (which appears after a Twitter user has liked a Tweet with the brand’s selected hashtag). During testing, Custom Likes generated positive impact when paired with Timeline Takeover, seeing a +277% lift in recall, and +202% lift in purchase and consideration intent.8 Hashfetti We recently launched Hashfetti, which is a new, low-lift and highly visual feature that adds surprise and delight for Hashmoji (previously Branded Hashtag) search results. When Hashfetti is activated for a Hashmoji, the custom emoji will rain down on top of search results in a confetti-like animation whenever the activated Hashmoji has been clicked. 9 Hashfetti debuted in January 2023 with a creative launch of the new collaboration between Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) and Yayoi Kusama . With Hashfetti as part of their launch strategy, people played Hashfetti 3 times. 10 So far, over 30 brands across the world have activated Hashfetti since its launch, with Lazada Thailand ( @LazadaTH ) being the first in Southeast Asia. With Hashfetti activated, brands have seen up to a 28x increase in Hashmoji clicks and 31x increase in users clicking Hashmojis, in comparison to daily averages prior to Hashfetti.

3. From Tweeting to talking

People already come to Twitter to know what’s happening. Now, Spaces lets you hear the voices of people you follow talking about what’s happening now and what’s most important to you — live.

From Tweeting to talking, reading to listening, Twitter Spaces encourages and unlocks real, open conversations on Twitter with the nuance, depth, and power only the human voice can bring. These ephemeral, live audio conversations allow for open, authentic, and unfiltered discussions, and there’s a Space for any and every topic and conversation, from small and intimate to millions of listeners. Anyone can join, listen, and speak in a Space on Twitter for iOS and Android.

Live Spaces appear at the top of the timeline, making it easy for people to join yours. It’s your Space, so you get to decide who can speak and when. It’s important to us that people feel safe hosting and participating in Spaces conversations — that’s why we’ve built in safety controls available to hosts and speakers.

4. Share your stories as they unfold with live video