Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads
Aug 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

We debut a new monthly feature in which Twitter curates a list of the most creatively effective video ads from across Asia-Pacific.

Twitter ad revenue down 23% despite boom in users
Jul 24, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Social-media platform's monetisable daily active users were up a third, but total revenues fell by a fifth in the second quarter of 2020.

Twitter 'feels terrible' for high-profile bitcoin scam that targeted politicians, CEOs
Jul 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Twitter believes the bitcoin scam to be a "coordinated social engineering attack" that targeted some of its employees that had administrative access.

Twitter hiring for people to work on new subscription platform
Jul 9, 2020
Omar Oakes

"This a first for Twitter!", the company says in a move that could mean less reliance on ad revenue.

Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Jul 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Drinks maker believes brands should take action on hate speech beyond July's 'Stop Hate for Profit' ad boycott—but it's unclear how a crowdsourcing app will enforce this.

