innovation
Neglecting the future is not an option
Short-termism reigns even though game-planning for the future is a critical survival skill for companies. A strategist from Quantum Consumer Solutions provides a framework for dividing the probable from the plausible and the possible.
WhiteGrey, Mindshare win innovation grand prix from Warc
APAC work from Australia, China, India and New Zealand accounted for six of the 10 total prizes in the 2020 Warc Awards for Effective Innovation. The Brand Agency's 'Hungry Puffs' campaign won a gold and a special award.
Geometry names Roy Armale first global innovation chief
Armale will help the agency better implement its use of technology and tools around the world.
Innovation Jury President: “Asia has the possibility to be stronger”
CANNES IN SHORTS: Bill Yom says while Asia only picked up a bronze, the region has all the elements needed to do better
Samsung, Zozo and the perils of over-promising
After high-profile failures, the established electronics giant and the upstart that planned to revolutionise clothes shopping face very different futures.
Essence launches APAC innovation hub
New unit supported by Singapore government.
