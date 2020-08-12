innovation

Neglecting the future is not an option
Aug 12, 2020
Dimitri Berti

Neglecting the future is not an option

Short-termism reigns even though game-planning for the future is a critical survival skill for companies. A strategist from Quantum Consumer Solutions provides a framework for dividing the probable from the plausible and the possible.

WhiteGrey, Mindshare win innovation grand prix from Warc
May 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

WhiteGrey, Mindshare win innovation grand prix from Warc

APAC work from Australia, China, India and New Zealand accounted for six of the 10 total prizes in the 2020 Warc Awards for Effective Innovation. The Brand Agency's 'Hungry Puffs' campaign won a gold and a special award.

Geometry names Roy Armale first global innovation chief
Feb 10, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Geometry names Roy Armale first global innovation chief

Armale will help the agency better implement its use of technology and tools around the world.

Innovation Jury President: “Asia has the possibility to be stronger”
Jun 23, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Innovation Jury President: “Asia has the possibility to be stronger”

CANNES IN SHORTS: Bill Yom says while Asia only picked up a bronze, the region has all the elements needed to do better

Samsung, Zozo and the perils of over-promising
Apr 26, 2019
David Blecken

Samsung, Zozo and the perils of over-promising

After high-profile failures, the established electronics giant and the upstart that planned to revolutionise clothes shopping face very different futures.

Essence launches APAC innovation hub
Apr 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

Essence launches APAC innovation hub

New unit supported by Singapore government.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia