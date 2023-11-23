AI, sustainability, Web3 and a need for continuous innovation: Vogue Singapore pins down 'what's next' in the worlds of fashion, creative and more

Vogue Singapore held its inaugural 'Next in Vogue' event in Singapore over the weekend (17 to 19 November), celebrating the convergence of all things innovation, creativity, fashion, technology, and culture. In partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board and in sponsorship with a slew of brands including Dyson, Swarovski and SK-II, the event was hosted at the newly-opened Singapore Edition hotel. The three-day festivities included a mix of 11 panel discussions, brand activations, masterclasses, and an exclusive gala to commemorate Vogue Singapore’s third anniversary.

Over two days, panelists and speakers delved into the influence of technology on the fashion industry, featuring speakers like American actress and singer, Ashley Park, Leanne Elliott Young and Iddris Sandu discussing culture and emerging technologies. The weekend also featured conversations led by creative influencers like Shye, Mae Tan, Shavonne Wong, and Qiyun Woo. Topics ranged from artistic processes to the evolution of digital content, AI, Web3 and storytelling. The event concluded with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a Vogue Singapore issue.

Vogue Singapore publisher, Bettina von Schlippe opens the event.

Featuring a number of prominent speakers, below are some key takeaways from creatives, tech experts, fashion gurus and sustainability leaders on the trends that are shaping what's next in Singapore and Asia-wide.

The next generation of tech is here, and it's unlocking a myriad of new possibilities

AI has become a rapidly-intertwined facet of daily life for creatives modern creatives, but grappling with it remains a concern. Ajit Mohan, president APAC for Snap Inc. and Arif Khan, CEO and founder of Alethea AI—a research and development studio building at the intersection of generative AI and blockchain—spoke about their individual missions to tackle the AI challenge through empowering ownership and the democratic governance of technology. Panelists also noted how evolutions such as Web3 have enabled them to break through the conventional limitations and rules of creativity, attracting new models of producing work and opening up to global audiences. Harnessing the metaverse to unlock new communities of international creatives, they've been able to elevate outputs such as wearables, art, creative client briefs and fashion campaigns to transcend the physical realm. Shavonne Wong, a fashion and advertising photographer based in Singapore, shared how AI has become another tool in her kit to produce dynamic, programmable art and leverage it to create more inspirational and evolutionary work, leading to a signifcant expansion in her sales and business presence.

New ways forward: Panelists discuss how tech is re-shaping the creative landscape.

The DE&I battle can be partially conquered by the evolution of tech innovation

Achieving the balance of representation has been an ongoing dilemma in the creative industry for as long as it's existed. Shye, an independent producer artist (she's been featured on a billboard in Times Square, has performed at the likes of Baybeats & SXSW and recently opened for Daniel Caesar) noted how male-dominated the music industry is, regardless of region. Be it a soundtrack to a film, an ad or an album, she spoke of the limitations and the long road ahead to achieving equivalent respect for women in the production industry. She attributes the evolution of social media as a key way she's been able to expand out and harness control of her creative career, and create a safe space not just for her listeners, but also other creatives looking to do the same. As technology evolves, it also brings with it the democratisation of taking back the routes of self-expression, sharing creative work and achieiving equilibrium when it comes to what kinds of creative voices are heard.

Singapore's creativity journey has only just begun

Mae Tan (fashion influencer, media personality and creative brand consultant at Surrender) spoke of her own personal journey at attempting to carve out a space for creative elevation in Singapore, marking that the country is only 58 years old and still very much building its creative voice and culture on a global scale. As a consultant who regularly advises clients on campaigns, she noted the particular challenge of talent retention in Singapore, with previous generations leaving to pursue wider pastures outside of the nation, due to a perception of a lack of creative space existing for them in the Lion City. Her advice to agencies is to open up their ideas to harness more localised perspectives, and support young creatives who don't always fall into their ideal buckets of budget, notoriety or followership.

Creative influencers on how tech has democratised the landscape in Singapore and beyond.

Sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have, it's embedded at the core of future creativity

The symbiotic relationship between good creative and sustainable creative is fast becoming undeniable. This was no more evident in the keynote address given by Dr. Amanda Parkes, a Stanford-educated fashion scientist with over 15 years of experience. As chief innovation officer of Pangaia, a material science company and fashion brand building a sustainable future in fashion and lifestyle products, she shared the onus on brands to embrace environmental awareness at the core of their business—from supply chain to store. From growing bacteria in a lab to utilising the DNA of plants and bee pollen to construct the likes of hoodies and bags, and repurposing charcaol and carbon to produce sunglasses, it's no longer about choosing between creativity and sustainability. Out-of-the-box thinking is pushing designers, creatives, artists and others in the industry to re-imagine traditional product lines and operate with the motto that what's good for the planet is now good for business.