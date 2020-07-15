publishing
New York Times to move digital operations out of HK amid security-law concerns
The international publisher will move part of its newsroom to Seoul.
The future of lifestyle publishing
Beyond the 'print is dead, digital is king' cliché, three other noteworthy reinventions will emerge to revitalise the industry, according to a Singapore publishing veteran.
Print edition cuts and job losses hit News Corp in Australia
It's yet another dark day for news publishing in Australia, as News Corp ends print publishing for more than 100 titles and cuts hundreds of jobs.
Sink or swim: Can heritage print publishers keep afloat?
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask experts whether the era of the glossy mag is over, and what this means for marketing, media and the fate of luxury brands.
Major Malaysian publishing house Blu Inc shuts, 200 staff laid off
Blu Inc was responsible for titles such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Cleo.
Haymarket's profits jump 150% to £8.6 million
'More opportunity today than there ever has been,' company says.
