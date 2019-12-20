tv
What’s next for India’s digital advertising landscape?
Out-of-home, TV, online video are expected to move towards programmatic in 2020. There’d also be more industry-wide alliances.
All you need is some good-looking people to advertise sunglasses
The first TV spot in Australia from sunglasses brand Quay features a whole bunch of good-looking people and...not a lot else.
Singaporeans, Indians watch the most online video content
TOP OF THE CHARTS: A look at online video and SVOD consumption habits from a recent report.
Asia’s top telcos grapple with piracy boost in golden era of TV
As viewers are offered more choice than ever before and TV production flourishes, so too does piracy.
How this one lesson from TV can make your digital budget work harder
Advertisers should rediscover the lost art of capitalising on adstock theory, according to InSkin Media's APAC GM.
Save the date: tuning in to seasonal events
Advice from a media buying platform on how advertisers can take better advantage of media around their seasonal offers.
