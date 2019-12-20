tv

All you need is some good-looking people to advertise sunglasses
Nov 12, 2019
Ad Nut

The first TV spot in Australia from sunglasses brand Quay features a whole bunch of good-looking people and...not a lot else.

Singaporeans, Indians watch the most online video content
Nov 1, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A look at online video and SVOD consumption habits from a recent report.

Asia’s top telcos grapple with piracy boost in golden era of TV
Oct 3, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

As viewers are offered more choice than ever before and TV production flourishes, so too does piracy.

How this one lesson from TV can make your digital budget work harder
Sep 17, 2019
Angeline Lodhia

Advertisers should rediscover the lost art of capitalising on adstock theory, according to InSkin Media's APAC GM.

Save the date: tuning in to seasonal events
Nov 16, 2018
Rashmi Paul

Advice from a media buying platform on how advertisers can take better advantage of media around their seasonal offers.

