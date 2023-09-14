Analysis Advertising
Music genre ad volumes on TV witnessed growth of 9% in Jan-Jun’23: TAM report

‘Food & Beverages’ emerged as the leading sector with a 26% share of ad volumes

Music genre ad volumes on TV witnessed growth of 9% in Jan-Jun’23: TAM report
Music genre ad volumes observed a growth of 9% in Jan-Jun’23 as compared to the previous year, according to TAM AdEx half-yearly advertising report. The ad volumes for the genre, however, saw a drop of 2% as compared to the corresponding period in 2021. 
 
 
The report highlights the music genre advertising trends in comparison to the past three half-yearly periods of January to June, along with the top spending categories, advertisers and brands.
 
Reckitt (India) was the leading advertiser with a 27% share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’23, with ‘Dettol Antiseptic Liquid’ being the leading brand in the Music genre. In fact, nine out of the top 10 brands belonged to Reckitt, with The Coca-Cola Company's Maaza being the exception.
 
‘Food & Beverages’ emerged as the leading sector with a 26% share of ad volumes, followed by personal care/ personal hygiene and household products. Three out of the top 10 categories belonged to the food and beverages sector in Jan-Jun’23. ‘Toilet/floor cleaners’ led the categories during H1, 2023 with a 9% share. The ‘toilet soaps’ category saw the highest increase in ad secondages with two times growth. 95+ categories registered Positive growth. 
 
The top 10 sectors together contributed 95% share of ad volumes with ‘Auto’ being the only new entered sector in the list. The top 10 sectors together contributed 95% share of ad volumes in the Music genre during the period.
 
The top 10 advertisers together added 70% share of ad volumes during Jan-Jun’23.
 
Wipro and Colgate Palmolive India were the only new entrants in Jan-Jun’23 over Jan-Jun’22. 
 
Apart from Hindustan Lever, Pepsico and ITC, all the advertisers in the top 10 list observed positive rank shift in Jan-Jun’23.
 
During Jan-Jun’23, ‘Hindi & English - Music’ was the leading subgenre with a 34% share of ad volumes, according to the report.
