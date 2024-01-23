News Advertising Media Technology
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Ad volumes on TV dipped by 4% in 2023 compared to 2022: TAM report

May 2023 had the highest share of ad volumes.

Ad volumes on TV dipped by 4% in 2023 compared to 2022: TAM report
TAM has released its 2023 'Television Advertising Recap Report', which reveals that ad volumes on TV dipped by 4% in comparison to 2022.
 
While it dipped versus 2022, it saw a growth of 22% compared to 2019 and 19% compared to 2020. It was 6% lesser than 2021.
 
May 2023 (the month of the IPL) had the highest share (9%) of ad volumes for television.
 
Hindustan Unilever retained its top position with 17% share of ad volumes in 2023. Reckitt was second on the list. Godrej Consumer Products replaced P&G as the third highest advertiser during the year.
 
 
Five of the top 10 brands belonged to Reckitt, while three were from the house of HUL. The top 10 brands contributed to 10% share of TV ad volumes.
 
F&B was the leading category again in 2023, with a 22% share of all TV ads.
 
 
Personal care/personal hygiene overtook services to take the second spot.
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

2 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

3 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

4 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

5 AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

6 Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

7 M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

8 AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

9 AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC

10 Amazon layoffs to impact agencies in APAC

Related Articles

Asia Cup 2023 ad volume saw a spike of 31% over 2018: TAM Sports
Oct 8, 2023
Campaign India Team

Asia Cup 2023 ad volume saw a spike of 31% over ...

Music genre ad volumes on TV witnessed growth of 9% in Jan-Jun’23: TAM report
Sep 14, 2023
Campaign India Team

Music genre ad volumes on TV witnessed growth of 9% ...

Zee labels media reports about merger being called off 'baseless'
Jan 9, 2024
Campaign India Team

Zee labels media reports about merger being called ...

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi
Apr 6, 2021
Campaign India Team

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Just Published

A view from Dave Trott: Great account people
1 hour ago
Dave Trott

A view from Dave Trott: Great account people

Even the most brilliantly crafted campaign is not advertising if it never gets the chance to be executed, says Dave Trott.

Netflix phases out Basic tier as ad options come up trumps
1 hour ago
Lucy Shelley

Netflix phases out Basic tier as ad options come up ...

Netflix gives media companies a proper fight as ad business shows success on top of buying the rights to WWE’s Raw in $5bn deal.

WPP merges BCW and Hill & Knowlton to create Burson
1 hour ago
Ewan Larkin

WPP merges BCW and Hill & Knowlton to create Burson

BCW global CEO Corey duBrowa will serve as chief executive of the combined agency, which will be the largest PR firm globally by revenue, according to revenue estimates from PRWeek's latest Agency Business Report.

Publicis Groupe reveals 6.3% growth and major investment in AI
13 hours ago
Ben Bold

Publicis Groupe reveals 6.3% growth and major ...

CoreAI platform will mean 'everyone in Publicis will become a data analyst, an engineer, an intelligence partner'.