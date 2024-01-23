Ad volumes on TV dipped by 4% in 2023 compared to 2022: TAM report

TAM has released its 2023 'Television Advertising Recap Report', which reveals that ad volumes on TV dipped by 4% in comparison to 2022.

While it dipped versus 2022, it saw a growth of 22% compared to 2019 and 19% compared to 2020. It was 6% lesser than 2021.

May 2023 (the month of the IPL) had the highest share (9%) of ad volumes for television.

Hindustan Unilever retained its top position with 17% share of ad volumes in 2023. Reckitt was second on the list. Godrej Consumer Products replaced P&G as the third highest advertiser during the year.

Five of the top 10 brands belonged to Reckitt, while three were from the house of HUL. The top 10 brands contributed to 10% share of TV ad volumes.

F&B was the leading category again in 2023, with a 22% share of all TV ads.

Personal care/personal hygiene overtook services to take the second spot.