Asia Cup 2023 ad volume saw a spike of 31% over 2018: TAM Sports

The Asia Cup 2023 men's cricket tournament witnessed a growth of 31% in ad volume compared to the 2018 (the last time the tournament featuring 50 over games) edition, according to TAM Sports - Asia Cup Advertising Report for 2023. This year's Asia Cup leads in the tally of categories, advertisers and brands over the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, as per the report.



The India-Pakistan match during the 'Super 4' stage had the highest per centage share (18%) among Asia Cup ’23 matches. The group-stage India-Pakistan match had a share of 9%, higher than the final match between India-Sri Lanka, which had a 6% share of the total ad volume, as per the report.



Perfumes/deodorants and e-com-gaming were the top categories present among all the three Asia Cups i.e. years 2018, 2022 and 2023. Vini Product, the maker of brands Fogg, 18+ deodorants, and White Tone Talc, was the leading Advertiser in 2022 and 2023 and acquired second position in the 2018 Asia Cup.





Food and beverages sector ascended to the first position in the 2023 Asia Cup over the previous two editions.

The top five categories together contributed 43% of overall advertising during the 2023 Asia Cup. Perfumes/deodorant was the leading common category that was present during all the previous three editions of the Asia Cup, 2018-22-23. Ad volumes of celebrity-endorsed ads grew by 51% in Asia Cup’23 over Asia Cup’18, whereas it decreased by 6% in Asia Cup’22 (T20 Format).