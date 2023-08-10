Search
21 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 ad volume saw a spike of 31% over 2018: TAM Sports
The India-Pak game secured the highest percentage share of 18% in Asia Cup ad volume, per TAM's Asia Cup Advertising Report 2023.
Aug 10, 2023
Star Sports shows how fans back team India irrespective of victory or defeat for Asia Cup promo
Conceptualised in-house, the campaign puts the hearts of 1.6 billion fans at the core.
