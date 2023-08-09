Star Sports shows how fans back team India irrespective of victory or defeat for Asia Cup promo

Star Sports, the broadcasters of the upcoming Men's Asia Cup, has rolled out the promo for the tournament.

Conceptualised in-house, the film features Virat Kohli and showcases the support and passion of Indian cricket team fans. It shows how fans stand with the team during both victory and defeat. In moments of defeat, they try reminding players that they are more than competitors and are heroes in the eyes of millions. During a victory, it reveals how fans' joy has no bounds.

A Star Sports spokesperson said, "As we unveil the electrifying Asia Cup campaign, we are geared up to bring the whole nation together to passionately believe in Blue! The campaign film is a majestic symphony that resonates with the undying spirit of fans—a tribute to their eternal devotion and unwavering fervor. The Asia Cup is undeniably the biggest tournament before the ICC ODI World Cup graces our home soil, and we, at Star Sports, are committed to delivering the most exhilarating live action. Get ready India, for the colossal ODI Festival ahead, where we will celebrate triumphs, showcase talent, and revel in the glory of our cricketing heroes!”