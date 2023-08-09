The Work Advertising
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Star Sports shows how fans back team India irrespective of victory or defeat for Asia Cup promo

Conceptualised in-house, the campaign puts the hearts of 1.6 billion fans at the core.

Star Sports, the broadcasters of the upcoming Men's Asia Cup, has rolled out the promo for the tournament.
 
Conceptualised in-house, the film features Virat Kohli and showcases the support and passion of Indian cricket team fans. It shows how fans stand with the team during both victory and defeat. In moments of defeat, they try reminding players that they are more than competitors and are heroes in the eyes of millions. During a victory, it reveals how fans' joy has no bounds.
 
A Star Sports spokesperson said, "As we unveil the electrifying Asia Cup campaign, we are geared up to bring the whole nation together to passionately believe in Blue! The campaign film is a majestic symphony that resonates with the undying spirit of fans—a tribute to their eternal devotion and unwavering fervor. The Asia Cup is undeniably the biggest tournament before the ICC ODI World Cup graces our home soil, and we, at Star Sports, are committed to delivering the most exhilarating live action. Get ready India, for the colossal ODI Festival ahead, where we will celebrate triumphs, showcase talent, and revel in the glory of our cricketing heroes!”
 
The tournament is scheduled to kick off on 30 August with the final to be played on 17 September. 

 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

1 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

2 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

3 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

4 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

5 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

6 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

7 Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

8 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

9 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

10 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Related Articles

New spot celebrates what makes cricket, cricket!
Nov 1, 2022
Nikita Mishra

New spot celebrates what makes cricket, cricket!

Mastercard sounds a clarion call for women's cricket
Dec 11, 2022
Campaign India Team

Mastercard sounds a clarion call for women's cricket

Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments
May 25, 2023
Campaign India Team

Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments

HSBC signs Virat Kohli as brand influencer
Apr 19, 2023
Campaign India Team

HSBC signs Virat Kohli as brand influencer

Just Published

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits
6 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

Wong cites personal reasons for the exit; Chun Yin Mak, formerly an APAC managing partner at IBM Consulting, steps into his shoes.

Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023

Leaders across Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia will come together to judge this year's entries, as well as select members of Campaign Asia-Pacific's editorial team.

Owners of luxury brand Coach, Tapestry, purchase parent company of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace in US$8.5 billion deal
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Owners of luxury brand Coach, Tapestry, purchase ...

The merger of the two fashion conglomerates will establish a "powerful global luxury house" that generates US$12 billion in annual sales.

Alibaba's Q1 revenue surges 14%, beats forecasts
7 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Alibaba's Q1 revenue surges 14%, beats forecasts

Five of the six business units show more vigorous growth in the first quarter of this financial year as the group starts reorganisation.