Nikita Mishra
Nov 1, 2022

New spot celebrates what makes cricket, cricket!

Cricket Australia's new campaign celebrates crickets’ unique contribution to culture, samosas, snags and sweet memories.

Cricket owns Australian summers. After more than two years of strict lockdowns, the sun is finally shining on Australia’s love affair with cricket. And ahead of the 2022-’23 international gaming season, Cricket Australia has launched an integrated campaign, ‘There’s nothing like cricket’ to up the nation’s enthusiasm for some blockbuster sporting action.

‘There’s nothing like cricket’ is the result of the latest work from Cricket Australia’s agency of record, Apparent, which has worked with the sport in a full-service capacity across TV, media, digital and social, since 2020.

The spot celebrates the special place cricket holds in the hearts of Aussies. The 30 and 15 second TVCs as well as national and match-specific OOH, press and social materials highlight fans from all walks of life; young and old, male and female, and from a variety of cultures united in their passion for Australia's cricket team.

The star-studded campaign pitches it right with cricket greats like Pat Cummins, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon. Embedded with a tribute to cricket’s “first rockstar” Shayne Warne, the campaign will surely make fans reminisce warm Warnie moments.

“There’s nothing like a day at the cricket and this campaign showcases the many exciting opportunities to come together with friends and family this summer," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO.

Apparent ECD Michelle Turchini sums it up: “This campaign celebrates what makes cricket cricket: the international rivalries, summer days, snags and samosas, roaring crowds and Australia’s best-loved sports’ talents.”

Credits:

Cricket Australia 

General Manager Digital, Marketing and Communications: Alex Lavelle
Head of Brand & Marketing: Teresa Basile
Senior Performance Marketing Manager: Sarah Quinlan
Marketing Lead, International & Participation: Caitlin Tuttle
Marketing Project Lead: Andrew Zanker
Performance Marketing Lead: Jesse Lovig

Agency 

Creative & Media Agency: Apparent 

Creative 

Executive Creative Director: Michelle Turchini
Creative Director: Jackson Long
Creative Director: Louise Acret
Design Director: Jen Mellander
Business Director: Hayden Mead
Senior Account Director: Suzie Cotterill
Account Director: Tasha Meehan
Senior Producer: Velly Sinay 

Media & Strategy 

Head of Strategy & Media: John Halpin
Executive Strategy Director: Mitch Hunter
Strategist: Edward Scrivens
Media Client Partner: Jaclyn Ely
Media Lead - Cricket: Matthew Craft
Media Account Director: Dani Colubriale 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

