New spot celebrates what makes cricket, cricket!

Cricket owns Australian summers. After more than two years of strict lockdowns, the sun is finally shining on Australia’s love affair with cricket. And ahead of the 2022-’23 international gaming season, Cricket Australia has launched an integrated campaign, ‘There’s nothing like cricket’ to up the nation’s enthusiasm for some blockbuster sporting action.

‘There’s nothing like cricket’ is the result of the latest work from Cricket Australia’s agency of record, Apparent, which has worked with the sport in a full-service capacity across TV, media, digital and social, since 2020.





The spot celebrates the special place cricket holds in the hearts of Aussies. The 30 and 15 second TVCs as well as national and match-specific OOH, press and social materials highlight fans from all walks of life; young and old, male and female, and from a variety of cultures united in their passion for Australia's cricket team.

The star-studded campaign pitches it right with cricket greats like Pat Cummins, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon. Embedded with a tribute to cricket’s “first rockstar” Shayne Warne, the campaign will surely make fans reminisce warm Warnie moments.

“There’s nothing like a day at the cricket and this campaign showcases the many exciting opportunities to come together with friends and family this summer," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO.

Apparent ECD Michelle Turchini sums it up: “This campaign celebrates what makes cricket cricket: the international rivalries, summer days, snags and samosas, roaring crowds and Australia’s best-loved sports’ talents.”

Credits:

Cricket Australia

General Manager Digital, Marketing and Communications: Alex Lavelle

Head of Brand & Marketing: Teresa Basile

Senior Performance Marketing Manager: Sarah Quinlan

Marketing Lead, International & Participation: Caitlin Tuttle

Marketing Project Lead: Andrew Zanker

Performance Marketing Lead: Jesse Lovig

Agency

Creative & Media Agency: Apparent

Creative

Executive Creative Director: Michelle Turchini

Creative Director: Jackson Long

Creative Director: Louise Acret

Design Director: Jen Mellander

Business Director: Hayden Mead

Senior Account Director: Suzie Cotterill

Account Director: Tasha Meehan

Senior Producer: Velly Sinay

Media & Strategy

Head of Strategy & Media: John Halpin

Executive Strategy Director: Mitch Hunter

Strategist: Edward Scrivens

Media Client Partner: Jaclyn Ely

Media Lead - Cricket: Matthew Craft

Media Account Director: Dani Colubriale