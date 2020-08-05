cricket
In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead sponsor
Amid a public outcry over Chinese-Indian tensions, reports say Vivo is now likely to quit as lead sponsor of the tournament.
Spreads get mite-y fighty over the Ashes
Australia's Vegemite catches wind of Marmite handing out free jars at the cricket; responds with full page ad in Britain's The Mirror newspaper.
For brands in India, is cricket the ticket, or a sticky wicket?
'When in doubt, use cricket' is a truism in India. But according to the performance of heavy sponsors like Oppo and Vivo on our list of India's top brands, it may be time for a re-think.
Football boots rival sports into touch
F1 and baseball make gains, but neither come close to the beautiful game’s grip on Asia-Pacific.
A Royal Challenge to get rid of stereotypes in cricket
DDB Mudra helps sports drink champion gender parity in India's most popular sport.
#MeToo: COA's statement on Rahul Johri
Allegations were made against Johri while he was at Discovery
