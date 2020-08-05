cricket

In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead sponsor
Aug 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

Amid a public outcry over Chinese-Indian tensions, reports say Vivo is now likely to quit as lead sponsor of the tournament.

Spreads get mite-y fighty over the Ashes
Aug 9, 2019
Ad Nut

Australia's Vegemite catches wind of Marmite handing out free jars at the cricket; responds with full page ad in Britain's The Mirror newspaper.

For brands in India, is cricket the ticket, or a sticky wicket?
Jul 29, 2019
Raahil Chopra

'When in doubt, use cricket' is a truism in India. But according to the performance of heavy sponsors like Oppo and Vivo on our list of India's top brands, it may be time for a re-think.

Football boots rival sports into touch
Jun 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

F1 and baseball make gains, but neither come close to the beautiful game’s grip on Asia-Pacific.

A Royal Challenge to get rid of stereotypes in cricket
Apr 5, 2019
Campaign India Team

DDB Mudra helps sports drink champion gender parity in India's most popular sport.

#MeToo: COA's statement on Rahul Johri
Oct 15, 2018
Campaign India Team

Allegations were made against Johri while he was at Discovery

