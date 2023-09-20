Adidas kickstarts World Cup campaign

Adidas has rolled out a campaign '3 Ka Dream’ (the dream of 3), for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, with an aim to support team India in its goal to bring home its third ODI trophy.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the film stars cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

It also depicts a montage of emotions of both cricketers and fans, while the soundtrack is provided by rapper Raftaar. It brings alive the unwavering hope that every fan holds, as they cheer for team India to bring home its third Men's ODI World Cup trophy.

