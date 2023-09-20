The Work Advertising
Adidas kickstarts World Cup campaign

Watch the film conceptualised by Creativeland Asia here.

Adidas kickstarts World Cup campaign

Adidas has rolled out a campaign '3 Ka Dream’ (the dream of 3), for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, with an aim to support team India in its goal to bring home its third ODI trophy.   

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the film stars cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav. 
 
It also depicts a montage of emotions of both cricketers and fans, while the soundtrack is provided by rapper Raftaar. It brings alive the unwavering hope that every fan holds, as they cheer for team India to bring home its third Men's ODI World Cup trophy.    
 

Sunil Gupta, senior director, Adidas India, said, “Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian. With the World Cup being held in India, the stakes are higher than ever and so is the desire to watch the team succeed. 3 Ka Dream channels the raw energy into an anthem that aims to unify India in its relentless dream for a third World Cup victory.”  
 
For the tournament, Adidas' three white stripes on the shoulders will be replaced with the tricolour, and the BCCI logo will have two stars representing the 1983 and 2011 ODI victories.   
 
The ICC Men's World Cup is scheduled to kick off on 5 October. India's first game is scheduled on 8 October against Australia.   

 

 

