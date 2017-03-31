Search
21 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 ad volume saw a spike of 31% over 2018: TAM Sports
The India-Pak game secured the highest percentage share of 18% in Asia Cup ad volume, per TAM's Asia Cup Advertising Report 2023.
Mar 31, 2017
CSM Media Research, Kantar Media win HK TV measurement
Partners will deliver a single view of television viewing across all devices.
Dec 19, 2012
Tim Tam rolls out free sampling campaign in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Tim Tam has hit the streets of Hong Kong to give away free chocolate biscuits for a 24-week period, with the first such sampling activity held last Saturday, 15 December.
Aug 1, 2012
NDTV files lawsuit against Nielsen for losses due to TAM data
Suit filed in New York, Nielsen’s global headquarters, alleges loss of at least US $ 810 mn over the last eight years
