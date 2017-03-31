tam

Asia Cup 2023 ad volume saw a spike of 31% over 2018: TAM Sports
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Asia Cup 2023 ad volume saw a spike of 31% over 2018: TAM Sports

The India-Pak game secured the highest percentage share of 18% in Asia Cup ad volume, per TAM's Asia Cup Advertising Report 2023.

CSM Media Research, Kantar Media win HK TV measurement
Mar 31, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

CSM Media Research, Kantar Media win HK TV measurement

Partners will deliver a single view of television viewing across all devices.

Tim Tam rolls out free sampling campaign in Hong Kong
Dec 19, 2012
Staff Writer

Tim Tam rolls out free sampling campaign in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Tim Tam has hit the streets of Hong Kong to give away free chocolate biscuits for a 24-week period, with the first such sampling activity held last Saturday, 15 December.

NDTV files lawsuit against Nielsen for losses due to TAM data
Aug 1, 2012
Campaign India Team

NDTV files lawsuit against Nielsen for losses due to TAM data

Suit filed in New York, Nielsen’s global headquarters, alleges loss of at least US $ 810 mn over the last eight years

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

1 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

2 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

3 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

5 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

6 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

7 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

8 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

9 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix