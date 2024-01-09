Zee labels media reports about merger being called off 'baseless'
The statement issued to the BSE added that Zee is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards the successful closure of the merger
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
The ‘golden age’ of social media is over – and it’s ...
Why positioning social as exclusively an audience awareness or audience acquisition driver is counter-productive.
Tinder empowers a woman to swipe right on new bonds ...
Tinder has rolled out a campaign 'you up' as a part of its global message 'it starts with a swipe' to redefine the narrative around dating by exploring the possibilities that extend beyond the search for 'the one’.
Want the Sharks to stay true to themselves as the ...
Sony Liv’s head of marketing, Aman Srivastava, gives us the lowdown on the marketing game plan for the third season of Shark Tank India, how it aims to stay ahead of the curve in the OTT space and the sports IPs that are leveraging the platforms' audience engagement.
Duolingo offboards translation contractors; Workers ...
The language learning app offboarded 10% of contractors, including some who worked on translations, but denied it was to let AI take over.