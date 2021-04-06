MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

MediaMonks, part of Sir Martin Sorrell's S4Capital, has announced the launch of a new office in New Delhi.

Staff will move in to the office in the third week of April.

The creative production company has partnered with Epic Games, the creator of Unreal Engine (a real-time 3D creation platform for photoreal visuals and immersive experiences) to launch this studio in the city.

Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite.

MediaMonks will launch an 8,000 square feet studio in New Delhi, along with three smaller studios. The studio is said to have a full sensor camera, live tracking devices, and LED panels for filmmaking using Unreal Engine.

Robert Godinho, managing partner, MediaMonks, said, "We are planning to be at the forefront of the APAC region for high-end shoots, as well as shoots using Unreal Engine."

Tim Dillon, SVP - growth, MediaMonks, added, “We’re seeing an increased demand from our clients and partners to explore innovative solutions that enable real-time interactive 3D production using technology like Unreal Engine. As our pipeline expands globally, we’re upskilling and scaling our teams around the world, to meet client demand in this rapidly expanding category, right from product virtualisation to virtual production.”

MediaMonks is globally using Epic Games' gaming software to bring real-time filmmaking, visual effects, previsualisation, virtual production and CG animation together. Unreal Engine allows artists to digitally swap out assets, change backgrounds, colour schemes instantaneously, creating multiple versions of the same product in a revolutionary turnaround time, without needing to shoot the physical assets.

According to a statement from MediaMonks, the implications of this have an impact on brand marketers' agility to launch products and e-commerce assets, resulting in a changed way people consume products and their buying pattern.

Godinho added, “MediaMonks and Unreal Engine come together seamlessly to merge art and tech. Using our MegaGrant from Epic Games, our teams developed a production process and toolkit for implementing the Unreal Engine for the CPG industry. The aim is to take these learnings and apply them to an end-to-end product shoot for a real product with a side-by-side comparison of a virtual production versus a live production. The side-by-side comparison will determine best use cases, ease-of-use/integration on set, visual equality and flexibility; the financial efficiencies; and, most importantly, the final image outputs."