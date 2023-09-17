News Advertising Media Technology
Coral Cripps
22 hours ago

MediaMonks enhances software production with AI

AI will be used to deliver select highlights from live broadcasts to consumers.

Media.Monks: updated production system will use AI to deliver 'hyper-personalised' content.
MediaMonks, the digital operating brand of S4 Capital, is adding generative AI to its current software-powered production system to deliver more personalised content to clients.

Using the most recent "GPUs, networking technologies and software platforms" from Nvidia, Adobe and Amazon Web Services, the updated offering will use AI and machine learning to select highlights from live broadcasts and more effectively distribute custom content highlights to more tailored, interest-based audiences.

Bob Pette, vice-president and general manager of professional visualisation at Nvidia, said: “The future of broadcast is AI-powered and software-defined. Our collaboration with MediaMonks will help deliver a more engaging and personalised experience for brands and consumers.”

MediaMonks' software-powered production system, which operates remotely and is run by a globally distributed team, offers immediate production, consulting and integration services to clients. It claims to reduce risks incurred by traditional broadcasting workflows and cut costs in half.

It can be deployed through Amazon Web Services in a standard or edge ecosystem as well as locally to enable live content to be captured on site and distributed to remote teams.

Lewis Smithingham, senior vice-president of innovation at MediaMonks, said: “Our goal is to deliver a more personalised experience for consumers and brands as efficiently as possible. 

“Fans are increasingly craving personalised content they can watch on non-linear channels, so we’re using the latest [technologies] from Nvidia and AWS to build upon our next-generation broadcasting solution and deliver the content people most want to watch.”

On its website, MediaMonks emphasises its goal to address sustainability with its remote offering, presenting it as an alternative to “an antiquated infrastructure, with legacy workloads requiring heavy investment in (and transportation of) physical equipment”. 

In April, it won the Excellence in Sustainability Award at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas for its reduction of greenhouse gas emissions often associated with live production broadcast operations.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

