MediaMonks enhances software production with AI

MediaMonks, the digital operating brand of S4 Capital, is adding generative AI to its current software-powered production system to deliver more personalised content to clients.

Using the most recent "GPUs, networking technologies and software platforms" from Nvidia, Adobe and Amazon Web Services, the updated offering will use AI and machine learning to select highlights from live broadcasts and more effectively distribute custom content highlights to more tailored, interest-based audiences.

Bob Pette, vice-president and general manager of professional visualisation at Nvidia, said: “The future of broadcast is AI-powered and software-defined. Our collaboration with MediaMonks will help deliver a more engaging and personalised experience for brands and consumers.”

MediaMonks' software-powered production system, which operates remotely and is run by a globally distributed team, offers immediate production, consulting and integration services to clients. It claims to reduce risks incurred by traditional broadcasting workflows and cut costs in half.