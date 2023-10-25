Data News Advertising Media Marketing
Ad volumes for ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 sees 28% growth

The number of categories advertising during the tournament also sees a 30% growth.

Picture courtesy: https://www.cricketworldcup.com/
The Men's ICC ODI World Cup 2023 witnessed indexed growth of 28% from the first 15 matches in terms of average ad volumes per match compared to the 2019 edition of the tournament, according to TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research.
 
For this year's tournament, more than 80 categories have advertised so far. This is a 30% growth from 2019. The number of brands advertising during the tournament has also increased by 32%.
 
The top category of advertisers in 2023 is perfumes/deodorants, the category that topped the list in 2019 too. The auto category (cars) is second with a 7% share and replaces pan masala on the list. E-com gaming, aerated soft drinks and e-commerce wallets complete the top five.
 
ICC World Cup'23 ICC World Cup'19
Rank Top Categories % share Rank Top Categories % share
1 Perfumes/Deodorant 10% 1 Perfumes/Deodorant 10%
2 Cars 7% 2 Pan Masala 6%
3 Ecom-Gaming 6% 3 Ecom-Wallets 6%
4 Aerated Soft Drink 5% 4 Biscuits 6%
5 Ecom-Wallets 5% 5 Ecom-Education 6%
 
Vini Product (makers of Fogg) and FX Mart (PhonePe) were the only common advertisers between ICC World Cup'23 and ICC World Cup'19. Vini Products is the top advertiser again so far. 
 
ICC World Cup'23   ICC World Cup'19
Rank Top Advertisers % share   Rank Top Advertisers % share
1 Vini Product 10%   1 Vini Product 9%
2 Mahindra & Mahindra 7%   2 K P Pan Foods 6%
3 Hindustan Unilever 6%   3 Amazon Online India 6%
4 Coca Cola India 5%   4 Parle Biscuits 6%
5 FX Mart 4%   5 FX Mart 5%
 
M&M, HUL, Coca-Cola India and FX Mart complete the top five.
 
Source:
Campaign India

