News Advertising Media Technology
Shauna Lewis
13 hours ago

Sharpest ever decline of linear TV viewers in 2022

For the first time, there has also been a significant decline in older audiences (65 and over) watching daily broadcast TV.

Ofcom Media Nations: BBC (20%) and ITV1 (13%) remain the top destinations for linear TV audiences
Ofcom Media Nations: BBC (20%) and ITV1 (13%) remain the top destinations for linear TV audiences

The number of linear TV viewers suffered its sharpest decline in 2022 since records began, Ofcom’s Media Nations has reported.

The proportion of viewers who watch linear broadcast TV went from 83% in 2021 to 79% in 2022, with the figures taken from 28-day consolidated viewings on a TV set.

Hourly time spent watching broadcast TV declined by 12%, from two hours 59 minutes in 2021 to two hours 38 minutes in 2022.

For the first time, there has also been a significant decline in older audiences (aged 65 plus) watching daily broadcast TV, with a 10% decline year on year.

On broadcast TV, 2022’s most popular programme was the Fifa World Cup: England vs France, which reached 16.1 million viewers. By comparison in 2021, the most watched programme was the Euros 2020 match: England vs Denmark, which reached 18.4 million viewers.

In 2022, the second- and third-most popular shows were Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral (13.2 million) and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations (13.2 million). I’m a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here also jumped from ninth to fourth place, with 11.1 million viewers in 2021 and 12.5 million in 2022.

Yih-Choung Teh, group director, strategy and research at Ofcom, said traditional broadcasters were seeing “steep declines”, with soaps and news programmes losing their “mass-audience pulling power”.

In 2022 the three most popular soaps – EmmerdaleCoronation Street and EastEnders – pulled in more than four million viewers on 438 of their episodes. This was a 72% decline on 2014, in which 754 of their programmes pulled in more than four million viewers.

Despite this, Teh added: “Public service broadcasters are still unrivalled in bringing the nation together at important cultural and sporting moments, while their on-demand players are seeing positive growth as they digitalise their services to meet audience needs.”

BBC (20%) and ITV1 (13%) were still the top two destinations for viewers when they turned on their TV. Broadcaster platforms, which included linear, TV recordings and on-demand services, maintained their 60% share of total video viewing.

Dan Ulzhoefer, chief executive at UI Centric, said: “Our own research into viewing habits also shows that the default behaviour – across age groups – is to search a selection of streaming apps before making an informed decision on what to watch, well ahead of switching to linear TV.

“This report is unlikely to surprise broadcasters – embracing these shifted viewing habits to on-demand is key to their continued relevance and they must evolve. Growth in their digital platforms is an encouraging start.” 

Netflix came behind BBC and ITV1 with 6% of audiences turning to it first on their TV and there is evidence of a slowdown in take-up of subscription video-on-demand, with 66% of UK households reporting using an SVoD service in Q1 2023, compared with its peak of 68% in Q1 2022.

Matt Hill, research and planning director at Thinkbox, said broadcasters remain the "bedrock" of the nation's media consumption and added: “The rebalancing between live and on demand viewing has been happening for over a decade as people of all ages change how they watch TV. But what’s clear is that the broadcasters’ pedigree and expertise in what UK viewers enjoy means they are well placed to thrive in the future.”

Social video platforms also remained a huge part of 15- to 24-year-olds' viewing habits. In March 2023, 5.2 million of this age group spent an average of 58 minutes on TikTok each day.

The report also noted the current success of commercial radio, also highlighted in today’s Rajars report, which showed that commercial radio reached 39.2 million people weekly.

 

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

3 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

4 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

5 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

6 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

7 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

8 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

9 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

10 Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

Related Articles

Media buyers react: TV is fine – let's stop separating linear and digital
Nov 27, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Media buyers react: TV is fine – let's stop ...

In defense of linear TV
Oct 28, 2015
Ahmad Izham Omar

In defense of linear TV

Nielsen loses accreditation for national and local TV in the US
Sep 2, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Nielsen loses accreditation for national and local ...

The upfront that changed everything? Wait until next year.
Apr 20, 2023
Adam Helfgott

The upfront that changed everything? Wait until ...

Just Published

WPP creates first-party data partnership with Spotify
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

WPP creates first-party data partnership with Spotify

The agency's advertisers will also gain exclusive access to preview ad products from the audio-streaming platform.

AFP sues Musk’s 'X' over its refusal to pay for news content
3 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

AFP sues Musk’s 'X' over its refusal to pay for ...

In a move that could set off a domino effect for like agencies, the AFP said the aim of the case is to force X to hand over data that will allow them to estimate a fair level of compensation for news shared.

Amazon revenue up 11% in Q2, buoyed once again by advertising
3 hours ago
Lisa Lacy

Amazon revenue up 11% in Q2, buoyed once again by ...

The platform also highlighted improvements in delivery speed and investments in generative AI.

Apple posts record services revenue amid hardware retraction
4 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Apple posts record services revenue amid hardware ...

The iPhone maker said it hit records for advertising, App Store and music revenue in June.