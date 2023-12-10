Adidas creates clothing for Roblox avatars

Sportswear brand Adidas has joined gaming platform Roblox to equip users with three-striped items for their avatars.

Pop-up stores offering officially licensed digital clothing have been set up in a number of Roblox areas including Theme Park HeideLand, Noob Train and Ultimate Ragdoll Playground.

Adidas has also teamed up with Roblox creator Rush Bogin (Rush X) to create a limited-edition collection called adidas x Rush X that includes items such as an oversized trefoil cross-body bag.

These limited-edition items are available at no cost (one item per user) for the first 10,000 units, then from 85 to 500 Robux (around £1 to £6).

Roblox claims to have around 65 million daily users with 55% being aged over 13.