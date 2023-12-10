News Advertising Marketing Customer Experience Branding Technology
Daniel Farey-Jones
19 hours ago

Adidas creates clothing for Roblox avatars

Brand launches shops in virtual world and partners with creator Rush Bogin.

Adidas creates clothing for Roblox avatars

Sportswear brand Adidas has joined gaming platform Roblox to equip users with three-striped items for their avatars.

Pop-up stores offering officially licensed digital clothing have been set up in a number of Roblox areas including Theme Park HeideLand, Noob Train and Ultimate Ragdoll Playground.

Adidas has also teamed up with Roblox creator Rush Bogin (Rush X) to create a limited-edition collection called adidas x Rush X that includes items such as an oversized trefoil cross-body bag.

These limited-edition items are available at no cost (one item per user) for the first 10,000 units, then from 85 to 500 Robux (around £1 to £6).

Roblox claims to have around 65 million daily users with 55% being aged over 13.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

4 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

5 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

6 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

7 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

8 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

9 Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

Related Articles

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience
Aug 3, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox ...

Roblox accused of allowing gambling sites to target minors
Aug 18, 2023
Shawn Lim

Roblox accused of allowing gambling sites to target ...

Roblox launches partner programme to help more brands advertise on platform
Jun 25, 2023
Coral Cripps

Roblox launches partner programme to help more ...

‘Hi, Barbie!’: Mattel unveils first Barbie Roblox game
Oct 4, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

‘Hi, Barbie!’: Mattel unveils first Barbie Roblox game

Just Published

Skyn desires to touch souls, not just bodies this Christmas
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Skyn desires to touch souls, not just bodies this ...

For a generation losing interest in sex, Skyn creates whispers of intimacy and hushed desires for a deeper connection in its latest Christmas offering. Here’s an exclusive peek.

Women to Watch 2023: Neha Mehrotra, Avian WE
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Neha Mehrotra, Avian WE

A communications veteran and a powerhouse, Neha Mehrotra’s journey is one that inspires you to dream big.

Exporting to the West: The growing presence of Asia-Pacific ad spend worldwide
6 hours ago
Ian Whittaker

Exporting to the West: The growing presence of ...

The implication is clear: Advertisers in the region are aggressively advertising outside their home continents. So, where is this ad spend coming from, and how will it shape the future of not just APAC, but companies worldwide? Ian Whittaker explores.