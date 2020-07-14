adidas

Adidas Neo invites China to a Gudetama-inspired Douyin dance challenge
Jul 14, 2020
Carol Huang

TBWA Shanghai orchestrates a campaign to promote the brand's line of clothing inspired by Sanrio's lazy egg-yolk character.

Nike, Adidas, Netflix, Ben & Jerry's and more show support for Black Lives Matter
Jun 2, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Protests have been taking place across globe following George Floyd's death.

VMLY&R China wins pitches for Adidas and Calvin Klein
May 8, 2020
Carol Huang

The remit for Adidas includes its Sport Performance business, which makes up 70% of its sales.

The beautiful game goes high-tech in Adidas and EA Sports partnership
Mar 11, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Campaign promotes data-driven product GMR (pronounced "gamer"), which translates real-life football skills to improve players' performance in EA Sports' Fifa Mobile.

Virat Kohli turns 31: 31 ads featuring the Indian captain
Nov 5, 2019
Campaign India Team

Watch the work here

Arsenal hits the pitch with brands in Asia
Oct 16, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal FC managing director Vinai Venkatesham speaks to Campaign Asia about engaging with Asia's massive fan base and the brands that also want to play ball.

