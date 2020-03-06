Matthew Keegan

Are men still passing responsibility for gender diversity initiatives to women?
Advertising
Mar 6, 2020
Matthew Keegan

Are men still passing responsibility for gender ...

More often than not, gender and other diversity initiatives, whilst promoting inclusivity, end up being exclusive by nature, say observers.

How brand in-house marketing teams in Asia have changed this decade
Marketing
Dec 23, 2019
Matthew Keegan

How brand in-house marketing teams in Asia have ...

In-house marketing teams need different skill sets than in the past, driven largely by the increased focus on data and technology.

Best strategies for marketing to China’s digital-savvy travellers
Influence
Nov 18, 2019
Matthew Keegan

Best strategies for marketing to China’s digital-sav...

As China’s outbound tourism continues to rise, travel marketers across Asia tell us how they are keeping pace and devising new strategies to attract China's digital-savvy and outwardly mobile younger generations.

