Roblox launches partner programme to help more brands advertise on platform

Roblox is launching a partner programme as it aims to grow its global advertising ecosystem and educate brands looking to advertise on its immersive gaming platform.

The Roblox Partner Programme was announced at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where the gaming company told delegates it had been designed to address “growing demand” from brands looking to establish a presence on the platform following more than 100 brand activations in 2022.

Roblox said the programme will focus on four key areas to help brands reach their business goals: platform education, research and measurement, product and content innovation, and connecting with Immersive Ads (an offering that enables brands to insert programmatic ads into gaming environments).

To achieve these goals, the company has signed partnerships with industry figures “already working closely with the Roblox ecosystem”, including major gaming studios, third-party sellers and agencies.

Roblox said these members were chosen based on their experience with the platform’s mechanics, such as creating 3D content, innovative advertising and knowledge about Roblox’s community.

One partner, Dentsu, said it plans to expand its existing partnership with Roblox in Japan into a global partnership. Additional partners include gaming publisher Century Games, UK-based metaverse studio Dubit and Vayner3, a web3 consultancy company under the umbrella of agency VaynerX.

Ashley McCollum, head of immersive media solutions at Roblox, said: “The founding members of the Roblox Partner Programme represent all corners of the advertising ecosystem and have been leaning into Roblox for years. They will be critical to driving brand innovation forward on the platform."

Incentives for the programme’s partners include access to advanced education, resources, data and insight from Roblox.

They will also have access to transparent pricing and financial incentives when offering Immersive Ads to their clients, such as ad credits based on upfront media buy commitments and commission for those who sell the programmatic offering directly to their clients.

Roblox said it will continue to expand the programme gradually and expressed hope that its founding partners will “help build brand measurement and other standards for the broader community”.



Andrew Douthwaite, chief commercial officer at Dubit, said: “Roblox is the go-to platform for brands seeking to connect with the next generation of consumers. We are confident that our collaboration will pave the way for groundbreaking brand activations that will captivate audiences and set new industry standards."