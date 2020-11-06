Digital Marketing Media Analysis Opinions
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign Crash Course: Social listening 101

Social listening is becoming an ever-more crucial tool for brands to track and respond to mentions online. Done correctly, brands can capitalise on surges and mitigate potential disasters. So what are components of an effective social-listening dashboard?

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 10th lesson in the Crash Course series will cover how to set up a real-time social-listening dashboard for your event or brand. Social listening is the process of monitoring social-media platforms for specific phrases, words or brand mentions. Analysing these mentions allows brands to understand the context in which they are being mentioned and respond accordingly. These insights can also be used to amp up online traffic, mitigate any potential disaster and inform future marketing plans.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • Why brands are shifting from traditional market research to real-time command centres.
  • What definitions are needed to populate a social-listening dashboard.
  • How to use a Boolean search query to produce more relevant results.
  • How to 'clean' your queries.
  • How to determine useful metrics through reverse engineering.
  • How to supplement your social-listening dashboard with other real-time sources.

Your teacher

Nauar Kuswadi is a social-media listening analyst at digital agency VaynerMedia APAC. She has five years of market-research experience covering social-media measurement and monitoring as well as traditional market-research methodologies, visualising data for internal and external stakeholders. She has worked with structured/unstructured datasets (survey/big data), quantitative analysis and has done workshop execution (pre-testing/ad best practices) for various clients such as Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Kraft and Facebook.

Prior to joining VaynerMedia earlier this year, Kuswadi was a social analyst for Subway and Unilever and a market researcher at MetrixLab.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of social listening with this quiz:

 

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

