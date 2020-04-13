social listening

Auditoire teams up with TBWA's 65dB on social listening in China
Apr 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Omnicom partnership signals desire by experiential agencies to step further into the digital arena.

Social media key to reaching top of the brand bunch
Jun 15, 2015
John Box

Jon Box, Meltwater executive director for Asia-Pacific, says it’s easy to see why Samsung, Apple and Sony are leaders in their industry when you review their social media presence.

MasterCard's Sam Ahmed explains the company's 'Priceless Engine'
Sep 5, 2014
David Blecken

ASIA-PACIFIC - Complaints that marketing and business don’t understand each other still abound, but MasterCard is one brand that claims to have made significant progress in bridging the gap.

SAP sailing into social metrics
Feb 27, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

As the technical partner for the Extreme Sailing Series and sponsor of its own team in the competition, SAP uses data to enhance the experience of fans and sailors alike. While measuring key start line parameters including: angle to wind, favoured side and advantage, all in real-time, the company also analyzes social media to measure the event’s reach.

