Together with global insights firm Nielsen, Campaign Asia-Pacific today released rankings of the top brands in Japan, Taiwan and Thailand. This completes this year's slate of brand rankings in 13 APAC markets, published as part of our exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands report.
HONG KONG - An intimate breakfast briefing around Asia’s Top 1000 Brands (the second in a series of three) this morning examined how brands can stay abreast of changing consumer behaviour, with observations from companies including Sony, Fuji Xerox, HSBC, Calvin Klein and Pizza Hut.
‘Because you can’, a rebranding campaign for Australian budget airline Jetstar, moves away from a focus on cheap tickets to highlight destinations, experiences and the obligatory travel selfies that result.
If there were a channel that engaged close to half the region’s population and could drive a quarter of your sales, would you want to know more about it? Well there is, and you can. But it’s much bigger than just a sales tool.