Jason Wincuinas

Send feedback to Jason Wincuinas.
Asia's Top 1000 Brands: Final country rankings released
Marketing
Aug 31, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

Asia's Top 1000 Brands: Final country rankings released

Together with global insights firm Nielsen, Campaign Asia-Pacific today released rankings of the top brands in Japan, Taiwan and Thailand. This completes this year's slate of brand rankings in 13 APAC markets, published as part of our exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands report.

Get a grip on your data, your consumers, your clients
Digital
Aug 25, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

Get a grip on your data, your consumers, your clients

HONG KONG - An intimate breakfast briefing around Asia’s Top 1000 Brands (the second in a series of three) this morning examined how brands can stay abreast of changing consumer behaviour, with observations from companies including Sony, Fuji Xerox, HSBC, Calvin Klein and Pizza Hut.

Jetstar's brand refresh shines a light on destinations, selfies and travel experiences
Advertising
Aug 24, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

Jetstar's brand refresh shines a light on destinatio...

‘Because you can’, a rebranding campaign for Australian budget airline Jetstar, moves away from a focus on cheap tickets to highlight destinations, experiences and the obligatory travel selfies that result.

Webinar: Scaling social for business
Analysis
Jul 23, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

Webinar: Scaling social for business

If there were a channel that engaged close to half the region’s population and could drive a quarter of your sales, would you want to know more about it? Well there is, and you can. But it’s much bigger than just a sales tool.

Q&A: Martin Sorrell on innovation in China
Digital
Jul 15, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

Q&A: Martin Sorrell on innovation in China

In anticipation of Campaign's upcoming innovation issue, we present a timely Q&A with WPP's Sir Martin Sorrell that examines what's fuelling innovation in China today.

Nielsen to rate Asia, digitally
News
Jul 14, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

Nielsen to rate Asia, digitally

The company announced roll out of its Digital Ad Ratings measurement product in six Asian markets.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

6 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

7 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

8 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks

9 Women to Watch 2020: Sanne Drogtrop, MediaMonks

Move and win roundup: Week of August 17, 2020

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 17, 2020