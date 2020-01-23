vaynermedia
Uber taps VaynerMedia's Travis Freeman as global head of media
The industry veteran recently served as executive VP of media at VaynerMedia.
VaynerMedia hires industry vet Wanda Pogue for global strategy
She will lead strategy across the agency's New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore offices.
Is Gary Vaynerchuk 'wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong' about media?
Meet the man who gets right up the nose of the advertising establishment.
Vaynerchuk: if Sorrell came knocking I'd say 'no'
Gary Vaynerchuk also tells Campaign in Singapore that the APAC launch of VaynerMedia will be delayed to Q1 2019, and sounds off on programmatic.
One-word answers with VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk
The entrepreneur tells Campaign what agency leaders should focus on and more.
VaynerMedia set to enter Asia via Singapore in 2018
We caught up with the outspoken founder & CEO of VaynerMedia to learn his perspective on the macro issues plaguing the business of advertising.
