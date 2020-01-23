vaynermedia

Uber taps VaynerMedia's Travis Freeman as global head of media
Jan 23, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Uber taps VaynerMedia's Travis Freeman as global head of media

The industry veteran recently served as executive VP of media at VaynerMedia.

VaynerMedia hires industry vet Wanda Pogue for global strategy
Nov 4, 2019
Lindsay Stein

VaynerMedia hires industry vet Wanda Pogue for global strategy

She will lead strategy across the agency's New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore offices.

Is Gary Vaynerchuk 'wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong' about media?
Nov 4, 2019
Claire Beale

Is Gary Vaynerchuk 'wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong' about media?

Meet the man who gets right up the nose of the advertising establishment.

Vaynerchuk: if Sorrell came knocking I'd say 'no'
Jul 15, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Vaynerchuk: if Sorrell came knocking I'd say 'no'

Gary Vaynerchuk also tells Campaign in Singapore that the APAC launch of VaynerMedia will be delayed to Q1 2019, and sounds off on programmatic.

One-word answers with VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk
Apr 30, 2018
Lindsay Stein

One-word answers with VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk

The entrepreneur tells Campaign what agency leaders should focus on and more.

VaynerMedia set to enter Asia via Singapore in 2018
Oct 26, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

VaynerMedia set to enter Asia via Singapore in 2018

We caught up with the outspoken founder & CEO of VaynerMedia to learn his perspective on the macro issues plaguing the business of advertising.

