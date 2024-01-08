News Advertising Media
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Asos appoints global media agency

There was no incumbent for the account.

Asos has appointed VaynerMedia to its global media account following an open pitch.
 
Led out of the London office, the agency has been tasked with brand building and using a "full-funnel" marketing approach in 2024. The UK and US are the biggest markets for the brand at present.
 
Dan Elton, senior customer director at Asos, said it was the agency’s “deep understanding of its whole team as practitioners” that stood out.
 
There was no incumbent agency as previously Asos’s media planning and buying had been run in-house.
 
Ed Turner, vice-president of media EMEA at VaynerMedia, said the agency’s approach would focus on attention, relevance and business results. He added: “With proprietary tools and processes, we reveal what is actually capturing consumer attention, not just ‘potential reach’."
 
The approach focuses on “what’s going to drive business impact, not just vanity media metrics”.
 
The appointment follows Asos' decision to cut marketing spend by 8% last year in an effort to restore profitability. Before this, chief executive José Antonio Ramos Calamonte said the company had focused too much on performance marketing over brand building, so it comes as no surprise that VaynerMedia's new remit will cover the latter.
 
VaynerMedia’s other clients include Bose, Meta, Asda and E.ON.
Campaign UK

