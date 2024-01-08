Asos appoints global media agency

Asos has appointed VaynerMedia to its global media account following an open pitch.

Led out of the London office, the agency has been tasked with brand building and using a "full-funnel" marketing approach in 2024. The UK and US are the biggest markets for the brand at present.

Dan Elton, senior customer director at Asos, said it was the agency’s “deep understanding of its whole team as practitioners” that stood out.

There was no incumbent agency as previously Asos’s media planning and buying had been run in-house.

Ed Turner, vice-president of media EMEA at VaynerMedia, said the agency’s approach would focus on attention, relevance and business results. He added: “With proprietary tools and processes, we reveal what is actually capturing consumer attention, not just ‘potential reach’."

The approach focuses on “what’s going to drive business impact, not just vanity media metrics”.

VaynerMedia’s other clients include Bose, Meta, Asda and E.ON.