Advertising Digital Media Analysis Opinions
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Campaign Crash Course: How Facebook's ad auction works

Understand the intricacies of the advertising auction powering one of the world's biggest platforms, with tips on how to 'game' the algorithm and best guarantee success.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 13th lesson in the Crash Course series delves into the intricacies of the Facebook ad auction. The ad auction is responsible for pulling in bids from advertisers. An algorithm then assigns a value to each ad, and decides in which order to show the ads within Facebook's family of apps based on various signals.

For advertisers, success is not purely down to how much budget they assign to Facebook ads, and there's no 'one size fits all' playbook. There are a multitide of factors to take into account in order to 'game' the algorithm and reach as wide an audience as possible. Given Facebook accounts for roughly one-fifth of global ad spend, this lesson is a must-watch for any marketers.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • How Facebook's ad auction compares to a traditional ad auction.
  • The pros and cons of different bid strategies.
  • The components of how Facebook assigns value to ads.
  • Strategy and creative tips to boost relevance and success.

Your teacher

Catherine Wong is currently an associate media director at VaynerMedia APAC, responsible for leading media buying and strategy for more than 10 clients across FMCG, telecommunications and finance verticals.


Wong has served at the digital agency for more than four years, first in London as a media analyst where she planned and executed campaigns for entertainment and real estate brands. She moved to Singapore in May 2019 to become one of the first employees at VaynerMedia APAC, and was promoted from her role as media manager in March this year. Outside of work, she is a certified personal trainer and an avid baker.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of Facebook media buying with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

2 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

4 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

5 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

7 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

8 40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

9 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: Social listening 101
Digital
Nov 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Social listening 101

Campaign Crash Course: How to design for data creation
Digital
Nov 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to design for data creation

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a strategy career at an ad agency
Advertising
Nov 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a ...

Campaign Crash Course: How to plan and buy OOH in APAC
Advertising
Oct 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to plan and buy OOH in APAC

Just Published

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless FairPrice campaign
The Work
20 hours ago
Ad Nut

Comedians go Christmas shopping in humourless ...

A comedy cast in a Christmas campaign is a great idea on paper, but the execution for this one was as dry as overcooked turkey.

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments
Advertising
21 hours ago
Ad Nut

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments

A new campaign from BBH India focuses on the heady mixture of trepidation and hope involved in a series of first meetings, and it's inspired by real users of the app.

Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in South Asia AOY
Advertising
22 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Famous Innovations, Dentsu agencies lead field in ...

Famous Innovations bags the most gold wins, while Dentsu Webchutney wins the highest number of awards.

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Here are the winners for the South Asia region in the 2020 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.