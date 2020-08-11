media buying

Why the buying exercise is flawed in a media pitch
Aug 11, 2020
Darren Woolley

Why the buying exercise is flawed in a media pitch

Especially during the pandemic, trying to lock in a media-buying position in a state of so much uncertainty is bound to create distrust and disappointment.

How a media planner's job has changed in a decade
Dec 18, 2019
Natalie Mortimer

How a media planner's job has changed in a decade

Three media planners in Australia tell Campaign they're more responsive, contributing more to business outcomes than at the start of the 2010s.

Are trading scale and size of billings no longer vital in media?
Nov 14, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Are trading scale and size of billings no longer vital in media?

IPG Mediabrands' CEO thinks it is all about strategic capabilities. What about the rest of the industry?

Save the date: tuning in to seasonal events
Nov 16, 2018
Rashmi Paul

Save the date: tuning in to seasonal events

Advice from a media buying platform on how advertisers can take better advantage of media around their seasonal offers.

Initiative's Mat Baxter: Accenture should beware the 'pain' of media planning and buying
Jun 20, 2018
Alex Brownsell

Initiative's Mat Baxter: Accenture should beware the 'pain' of media planning and buying

Initiative's global chief executive Mat Baxter on the agency's fightback in 2017, why he welcomes competition from the consultancies, and a crucial 12 months for the UK business.

Accenture faces 'conflict of interest' questions over buying programmatic and auditing media
May 25, 2018
Gideon Spanier

Accenture faces 'conflict of interest' questions over buying programmatic and auditing media

Media consulting firms and media agencies charge that Accenture's launch of a programmatic media planning and buying unit presents a "clear conflict" of interest.

