facebook

Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
5 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.

Facebook to roll out news service in India
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.

Facebook spars with Thai government over forced page blockage
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The tech behemoth has threatened to sue the government over being forced to block a page critical of the country's royal family.

Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down
4 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

He cites 'challenging year' and desire to focus full time on diversity and inclusion.

Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India
Aug 21, 2020
Campaign India Team

Facebook's top policy executive in India, who recently filed a police complaint against a journalist, is at the centre of the debate.

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India
Aug 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

India's biggest telco, which has raised US$20 billion in capital in recent months from firms including Facebook and Google, is reportedly eyeing an investment in embattled TikTok.

