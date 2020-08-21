Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.
Facebook to roll out news service in India
Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.
Facebook spars with Thai government over forced page blockage
The tech behemoth has threatened to sue the government over being forced to block a page critical of the country's royal family.
Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio steps down
He cites 'challenging year' and desire to focus full time on diversity and inclusion.
Facebook employees call for more policy consistency in India
Facebook's top policy executive in India, who recently filed a police complaint against a journalist, is at the centre of the debate.
ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India
India's biggest telco, which has raised US$20 billion in capital in recent months from firms including Facebook and Google, is reportedly eyeing an investment in embattled TikTok.
