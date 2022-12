Spikes Asia announces full 2023 juries

Spikes Asia has announced its full jury lineup for 2023, following the unveiling of its jury presidents earlier this year. No fewer than 110 industry experts from across Asia-Pacific have been selected to serve on the 15 juries that make up the region's most prestigious and coveted creativity and marketing effectiveness awards programme across multiple categories.

As this year's jurors return to in-person judging in Singapore for the first time since 2019, new representation from global brands such as TikTok and Reckitt will be included for the first time, as well as Spikes' first juror from Cambodia.

“The Spikes Asia Awards set the future focus of the industry and we are delighted to welcome such esteemed jury members to represent the Spikes Awards in 2023 and ensure that the creative benchmark for Asia Pacific is set," said Spikes Asia's events director Jenny Lau. To resume in-person judging this year truly amplifies the judging experience for each jury member. We are extremely grateful to our jurors for their time, dedication and expertise and look forward to welcoming them back to Singapore.”

The juries have been announced as follows:

Brand Experience & Activation and Creative Commerce Jury

Yasuharu Sasaki, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Hari Ramanathan, CEO, VMLY&R, South Asia, SE Asia & Japan

Irisy Wang, Group Creative Director, R/GA, China

Jaslin Goh, Chief Marketing Officer, PayMe by HSBC, Hong Kong

Jason Hou, Group Creative Director, GroupTRON, Taiwan

Julian Schuchard, Creative Director, Cheil, Australia

Nikki McKelvie, Managing Director, DDB Aotearoa, New Zealand

Paruj Daorai, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Thailand

Creative Data and Innovation Jury

Claudia Cristovao, Head of Google Brand Studio, Google, APAC

Kevin Fernandes, Head of Data Solutions & AdTech, Havas Media, Australia

Samantha Shuttleworth, Product Strategy Director, R/GA, Singapore

Shin Gyoon Hyun, CEO, LG CNS, South Korea

Tiffana Pun, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative, China

Yuichiro Horie, Head of Planning, TBWA\Hakuhodo, Japan

Creative Effectiveness Jury

Sindhuja Rai, Senior Director, Global Media Investment and AMEA Consumer Experience, Mondelez International, Global

Chris Colter, Chief Strategy Officer, Initiative, Australia

Daniel Cullen, Executive Director, WPP, APAC

Irene Chang, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Taiwan

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer & Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group, India

Seema Jaffer, CEO, Bond Advertising, Pakistan

Design and Industry Craft Jury

Alvin Lim, Founder, Creative Chairman, Good People Basically, Hong Kong

Andreas, Chief Creative Officer, dentsu Creative, Indonesia

Athula Kathriarachchi, Senior Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Sri Lanka

Fran Palines, Creative Director, BBDO Guerrero, The Philippines

Justina Zun-Zun Chang, Global Integrated Art Director, Hakuhodo Inc., Global

Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design, Conran Design Group, India

Sam McGuinness, Design Director, R/GA, APAC

SzHui Liu, Associate Creative Director, ADK, Taiwan

Digital Craft and Mobile Jury

Kent Boswell, National Director of Interactive, Traffik, Australia

Julie Jihyun Kang, CEO & Managing Partner, Serviceplan, South Korea

Kanokkan Rinnachit, Managing Director, Yell Bangkok, Thailand

Kate Bayona Garcia, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Vietnam

Mandy Hou, Chief Digital Officer, EssenceMediaCom, China

Naoki Tanaka, Creative Director, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Vikash Chemjong, Chief Creative Officer, Cheil WW, India

Direct and Outdoor Jury

Graham Drew, Chief Creative Officer, Grey, APAC

Anathea Ruys, CEO, UM, Australia

Greg Martin III, Executive Creative Director, Ace Saatchi & Saatchi, The Philippines

Keisuke Muroya, Creative Director, Tokyu Agency Inc., Japan

Kunanun Manusutthipong, Creative Director, TBWA\Thailand, Thailand

Manasi Sheth, Art Director, Dentsu Creative, India

Rachel Lo, Creative Director, Havas, Hong Kong

Raymond McKay, Chief Creative Officer, RUN, New Zealand

Entertainment and Music Jury

Angel Lee, Marketing Music, Netflix, APAC

Giant Kung, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Taiwan

Haylie Craig, Senior Creative, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand

Ruey Ku, Managing Director, Publicis APEX Exchange China, APAC

Satbir Singh, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Thinkstr, India

Shn Juay, Chief Marketing Officer, iCandy Interactive Limited, Global

Tom Martin, Chief Creative Officer at Special Australia, Partner at Special U.S. and Special London, Australia, USA and UK

Film Jury

Jason Williams, Head of Creative Excellence, Publicis Groupe, APAC, Middle East and Africa

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide, India

Bart Pawlak, Executive Creative Director, 303 MullenLowe, Australia

Joey David-Tiempo, Founder & CEO, Octopus&Whale, The Philippines

Lauren Yrastorza Lim, Head of Copy, TBWA\Singapore, Singapore

Seulki Lee, Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

Takayuki Niizawa, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, Japan

Thamakorn Ruchakityanon, Creative Director, SOUR Bangkok, South East Asia

Film Craft Jury

Mitsuaki Timo Otsuki, Chief Development Director, Black Cat White Cat Music, Japan

AS Anam, Regional Creative Director, Media.Monks, Southeast Asia

Jody Xiong, Founder and Creative Director, Digital Director at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, The Nine Shanghai, China

Komsan Yamchuen, Film Director, Suneta House, Thailand

Loren Bradley, Executive Producer, Finch, APAC

Melanie Bridge, Managing Partner / Film Director, Sweetshop, Global

Priya Shivakumar, Senior National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, India

Wen Hao Tan, Film & VFX Director, MethodnMadness, Singapore

Healthcare Jury

Bindu Menon, CEO and Cofounder, Pointblank Healthcare Communications, India

Brian Wang, SVP, Head of Health, Edelman, China

Donevan Chew, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Immerse, Malaysia

Eduardo Kranz, Managing Director, Service and Experience Design Lead, Accenture Song, Japan

Rachel Stanton, Group Managing Director, Ogilvy Health, Australia

Rohini Miglani, Vice President, BBIC, Procter & Gamble International Operations SA, Singapore

Supatnuj Sorndamrih, Senior Director of Social Marketing, Thaihealth Promotion Foundation, Global

Media Jury

Prerna Mehrotra, CEO Media, dentsu, APAC

Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, India

Asier Carazo, National Head of Strategy, Atomic 212º, Australia

Lawrence Cheung, Managing Partner, PHD, Hong Kong

Minako Tanaka, Creative Director & Integrated Creative Producer, Hakuhodo DY media partners inc., Japan

Shankar Rajagopal, Chief Client Officer, Mindshare, APAC

Tizzy Zoelfikar, Managing Director, Havas Media Group, Indonesia

Vivian Zhu, CEO, Zenith and Spark Foundry, China

PR Jury

Pully Chau, President, Edelman, Greater China

Alexandra Penfold, General Manager, FleishmanHillard, Australia and New Zealand

Carolyn Devanayagam, EVP & Head of Corporate, Weber Shandwick, APAC

Clara Shek, President, Hong Kong and Regional Corporate Practice Lead, Ogilvy Public Relations & Influence, Asia

Guy Kellaway, Communications Director, Nestlé, Indonesia

Mel Panabi, Business Director - Red Havas, Havas Ortega, The Philippines

Nitin Mantri, Group CEO, AvianWE, India

Norikuni Takamiya, Co-Head of Tokyo / Director of Content & Design, I&CO, APAC

Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Jury

Eugene Cheong, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide, Asia

Anne-Marie Andrada, Creative Director, Havas Riverorchid, Cambodia

Ariyawat Juntaratip, Executive Creative Director, The Leo Burnett Group, Thailand

Farishte Irani, Group Head - Copy, Dentsu Creative, India

Gabriela Guerra, Senior Creative Copywriter, McCann Worldgroup, Singapore

Ralph Van Dijk, Founding Creative Director, Eardrum, Global

Taro Taniwaki, Copywriter, Hakuhodo, Japan

Social & Influencer Jury

Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, India

Alice Isola, AVP, Head of Social APAC, Essence Global, APAC

Ashleigh Bruton, Head of Social & Content, Digitas ANZ, Australia and New Zealand

Mami Koyama, Copywriter/Creative Planner, Dentsu, Japan

Nikhil Sandhu, Head of Creative Lab SEA, TikTok, South East Asia

Ronnie Wu, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\China, China

Wonkuk Kim, Creative Director, INNOCEAN, Global

Strategy & Effectiveness Jury