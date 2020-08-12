spikes

Spikes Asia brings awards forward to February 2021
Aug 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

Inaugural Spikes Asia Creativity Report will also be released as the awards move to become an early regional benchmark in the leadup to Cannes Lions.

Spikes Asia 2020 to be held at Marina Bay Sands in October
Mar 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

New dates and new venue aim to expand Asia's largest creativity festival experience, with delegate passes available starting April 16.

Keeping pace with... Google's Tara Mckenty
Sep 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

WATCH: Solving diversity challenges, role models, overhyped trends and more. The APAC Brand Studio creative lead tackles it all.

What goes into glass ceilings, and how to smash them
Sep 30, 2019
Staff Reporters

WATCH: Merlee Cruz-Jayme talks about the biggest component of glass ceilings and the challenges in breaking all types of them.

And the winners of the 2019 Spikes Asia Awards are...
Sep 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

The 2019 Spikes Asia Awards ceremony has just ended in Singapore. Here's a complete list of all this year's winners.

The power of 'storyteching' and how to apply it
Sep 27, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Ravid Kuperberg from Mindscapes on the power of 'storyteching' and how brands can jump on the trend without additional resources.

