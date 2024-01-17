Spikes Asia 2024: In conversation with Matt Che, CMO, Budweiser APAC

With the upcoming Spikes Asia event on the horizon in March, we chat with Matt Che, chief marketing officer at Budweiser APAC on delving into the realms of creativity, the success of Corona Extra Lime, and the pivotal role of awards in shaping their marketing strategies.

How do brand marketers in the Asia-Pacific region infuse creativity into their brand strategies?

Creativity is not just for today but for tomorrow and the future. Creativity serves as a tool to bring long-term value to a brand. A great creative idea should be consumer-centric, enhancing their experience and connecting with them on a deeper level to gain their genuine appreciation. This way, the consumer’s view of a brand will go beyond its product and functions, resonating with the value of it.

What motivated your team to submit Corona Extra Lime for the Creative Commerce Spikes?

Creativity wise, we believe the idea of Corona Extra Lime is just simple and natural. Back in 2019, Budweiser APAC launched the program with Anyue County, responding to Chinese government’s call for rural revitalisation. When we saw the problem of unstable supply of imported lime, we just wanted to solve it. And that’s what made Corona Extra Lime happen. Moreover, Corona Extra Lime is a ground-breaking business practice. It created this closed-loop business model, empowering rural revitalisation through the power of brand, and achieved significant business value. I think this aligns with what the Creative Commerce Spikes is about. We are more than happy to share with the creative industry our best practice through the participation of the award, and hope it’s truly inspiring.

How has your brand's participation in awards influenced its marketing and creative strategies?

Spikes Asia is a perfect platform to showcase our best practices and engage with outstanding peers. We are glad to see our innovation known by more people and hope it can inspire the industry to explore further into ‘business for good’. Meanwhile, winning the award encouraged us to craft more creative ideas that are truly consumer-centric and impactful, driving the synergy of creativity, business growth and social value.

Can you share specific instances of how the recognition from these awards has positively impacted your brand's visibility and reputation?

Corona Extra Lime’s outstanding performance in awards has successfully increased Corona's brand power by 17%. In July 2023, the program won the Titanium Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival, which led to a 9% increase in AB InBev's marketing reputation, which peaked the whole year.

If you could share one key piece of advice with brands entering their work into awards, what would it be?

Creativity should drive the solution of problems, either consumer problems or business problems